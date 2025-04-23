In just one week, the decades-long epidemic of rising autism rates appears to have taken its place as a focal point garnering dire national attention here in America as the world watches.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr used his first official press conference as HHS head to focus the country’s attention on the longtime issue traditionally neglected by our government.

Kennedy quoted from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest autism numbers as published in their MMWR report – the agency’s in-house science publication.

The report found the following from the 16 site Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network:

“Results: Among children aged 8 years in 2022, ASD prevalence was 32.2 per 1,000 children (one in 31) across the 16 sites, ranging from 9.7 in Texas (Laredo) to 53.1 in California…ASD was 3.4 times as prevalent among boys (49.2) than girls (14.3).”

Commenting on the 16 monitoring sites Kennedy stated, “In California, which has the best data collection that probably reflects the national trend, [autism rates are] 1 in 12.5 boys.”

As a leftover artifact of the previous, decades-long LACK of administrative and governmental urgency/care, the ‘latest’ numbers were from 2022.

Kennedy noted that “these studies [results] are two years later than they should be” stating that the new chronic disease division will have ‘updated, realtime data’ on chronic disease in America.

"Genes don’t cause epidemics, you need an environmental toxin. And we’re going to look at all the potential culprits. We’re going to look at mold, we’re going to look at food additives, we’re going to look at pesticides, we’re going to look at air and water and medicines.”

Kennedy, who stated a week earlier during a public Trump administration meeting that he will have an answer to the autism epidemic by September, said in his HHS presser that “we will have some of the answers by September” and that it will be an evolving process.

To accomplish this task, Kennedy is mobilizing the nation’s research community by granting them an opportunity for real discovery – to truly follow the science. NIH head Jay Bhattacharya, a living testament to standing for scientific integrity at all costs [see the Great Barrington Declaration and the historical attacks upon it] will quarterback the grant proposal offerings to universities and the research community at large with one key caveat according to Kennedy.

“We’re going to remove the taboo. People will know they can research and they can follow the science no matter what it says without any kind of fear that they’re going to be censored, that they’re going to be gaslighted, that they’re going to be silenced, defunded, delicensed…”

Meanwhile, the same tired media science experts were trodded out after Kennedy’s announcement to defend the indefensible – to argue against doing the science to identify the cause(s) of the autism epidemic. And with a straight face, these anti-science mouthpieces stood out like a sore thumb as they contrasted common sense and progress to literally stand in the way of bettering public health.

Dr. Paul Offit took to CNN to defend The Science™ to state:

“He [RFK Jr] is of the belief that once you’re born there are environmental toxins that are somehow effecting that [autism] for which he has no evidence. He’s just making it up.”

A simple search will show that there is massive amount of science and studies pointing to everything from vaccines to fluoride to heavy metals and pesticides as being associated to the onset of autism.

No evidence…He’s just making it up…

Insulting and desperate talk from the new breed of conspiracy theorists comprised of people like Offit, Hotez, Gottlieb and other media ‘experts’ who seem to always be wrong with their statements yet continue to get airtime.

While much of the public’s eyes turn towards the vaccine–autism question, internal plug and play studies using the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), VAERS and other data monitoring systems should now be possible after being denied by the agency for decades.

Yet one breaking news item from ICAN lead council Aaron Siri Esq. is telling the story of the outgoing CDC employees spiking that process.

“No we have found out that in fact, you can’t get the VSD data anymore because the CDC essentially took all that data and returned it to each of the HMOs to make it unavailable so that they thwart the ability of the current administration to actually conduct a study in the VSD”

The claims of a VSD spike comes only weeks after Dr. Peter Marks, one of the top FDA officials who stepped down under Kennedy’s leadership, bragged about denying Kennedy unfettered access to the VAERS system.

War has been declared on chronic disease in America. A war unlike any we have fought as a nation. A war many families and parents have been waging for decades alone. What this national mobilization effort will look like is still taking form. Some believing it too slow given the challenges we face, others desperate to convince you everything’s okay and to put down your arms against industry poisons.

Like many families who never had the luxury of a choice to care for and heal their children who experienced harm at the hands of this epidemic, staying the course was the only option for them. In order to make America health and reverse the deep-seated chronic disease epidemic, our leaders must stay the course, always advancing on all fronts while they have this golden opportunity.