The failed pandemic response by nearly all organs of government and cultural change agents was so spectacular that it took less than five years for the prevailing American ideology to go from the tone in this email (read: despotic, authoritarian, terminal hubris)….

…to a true 180 degree victory for America and justice.

An extremely hopeful turn of events.

Former 12-year head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Francis Collins has forfeited his job to the man he cowardly attacked during the failed pandemic response he helped quarterback.

As the arc of the moral universe bends towards justice, this particular arc took only four short years to show Collins was on the wrong side of history as he was forced to admit the Great Barrington Declaration was right.

As expected, riding on the wave of RFK Jr’s HHS appointment momentum comes a new cast of Trump appointees who are poised to transform American health. The recent appointment hearing of Stanford Professor of medicine, economics, and health research policy Jay Bhattacharya did not disappoint.

Bhattacharya clearly stated his intentions to:

Prohibit the use of aborted fetal tissue in NIH funded research

End funding of gain-of-function research that has the potential to cause a pandemic

Establish a culture of respect for free speech in science and scientific dissent at the NIH

Support free speech and dissident scientists with alternative view s

Embrace transparency in all its operations

Support a broad scientific agenda to get an answer to the autism epidemic

Even the New York Times is being forced to fall in line with their reporting migrating away from their normal hit pieces.

The NY Times Op Ed writes:

“At its core, the primary objective of the N.I.H. is economic: to best allocate public dollars across many thousands of potential investments, each of which aims to improve health, lengthen life and reduces illness and disability — the N.I.H.’s mission.”

Trump’s Executive Order last month created a MAHA commission comprising the heads of all federal health agencies, among others, to:

“To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease. This includes fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety.”

All federal health agencies now have a new lens to view their missions and work through. And with this new lens starts the work to train the muscle memory of unimaginably large bureaucracies towards new ways of thinking, being, and targeted outcomes.

The circumstances of Bhattacharya’s recent life is a Norman Rockwell-type American tale of bedrock patriotism in the health space with a happy ending.

Beyond the massive first order changes Bhattacharya has already set forth his intentions to do, minor redirections of NIH research funding awards could alter the outcome of science’s long broken peer-review system and reproducibility crisis summed up by this quote from former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine Marcia Angell:

“In view of this control and the conflicts of interest that permeate the enterprise, it is not surprising that industry-sponsored trials published in medical journals consistently favor sponsors’ drugs—largely because negative results are not published, positive results are repeatedly published in slightly different forms, and a positive spin is put on even negative results.”

And this quote by Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of The Lancet:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue….We aid and abet the worst behaviors. Our acquiescence to the impact factor fuels an unhealthy competition to win a place in a select few journals…The apparent endemicity of bad research behavior is alarming. In their quest for telling a compelling story, scientists too often sculpt data to fit their preferred theory of the world.”

With a new focus on ensuring the American healthcare system promotes health rather than just manages disease opens up a whole new world of opportunity for research direction and funding. It is perhaps in this space, the proper wielding of the research purse strings, where NIH’s subtle movements can have the most impact on correcting health and working towards healing in a deeper, truer sense.

Not since Dr. Bernadine Healy, who headed NIH from 1991-1993, has there been such a figure to lead and make revolutionary movements with the momentum Bhattacharya currently has behind him. The world is watching….