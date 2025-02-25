News recently broke of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) postponing its regular meeting this week. The day before news broke of the ACIP meeting cancellation, a February 19th Trump Executive Order stated:

“Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy shall identify and submit to the President additional unnecessary governmental entities and Federal Advisory Committees that should be terminated on grounds that they are unnecessary.”

CDC’s website states the following as reasoning for the postponement:

The ACIP chop was also the first public health agency move since RFK Jr’s appointment as HHS secretary. Whatever the official reason is beyond what the headlines and ‘sources who wish to remain anonymous’ is there are facts which can’t be avoided.

ACIP has often been a trivial government body when it comes to improving the appalling chronic illness rise in American children over the recent decades – one that tracks with additions to the childhood vaccine schedule.

The myopic board, who believes health can only come through a liability-free needle’s tip, freely rubber stamped mRNA Covid shots for American infants and children – an unforgivable sin of modern times. There was never a need or the science to justify it then, and now, but the ACIP committee members did it anyway.

Meetings are set up like elementary school student presentations. Pharmaceutical company leads show carefully curated ‘science’ they’ve gathered in-house on their product that, when approved by ACIP, grants it a guaranteed revenue stream forevermore.

Everyone gets an A+ for participation and softball questions are the coin of the realm. The committee rarely, if ever, shows its teeth or wields any real power to truly protect American health.

The examples are too numerous to chronicle in just one article, yet here are a few of note over the last several years.

Myocarditis ‘signals’ were shown as early as 2021 at ACIP meetings for mRNA Covid shots in children and adolescents. Several orders of magnitude higher than expected background from a notoriously broken and underreporting VAERS system. Yet no one bothered to halt the shots on this signal or raise significant concern to move the needle:

Many warned about the issues and real possibility of the business end of the engineered virus, the spike protein, lingering in the body. A new study has now found circulating spike protein detectable 709 days after COVID-19 mRNA injection.

Here’s ACIP voting member Pablo J. Sanchez MD. on June 2022 ‘grilling’ Moderna’s VP of COVID-19 vaccine clinical development regarding the safety of the Covid shot in children and adolescents ages 6-17 years – specifically, how long the spike protein stays in the body. (spoiler alert: Moderna claimed the spike protein availability in the body was “on the order of days but like less than a week”)

In 2022, ACIP voting members gave a 15-0 unanimous green light to add the Covid shot to the CDC’s recommended schedule of vaccines for both children and adults – at a time when the shot was still under Emergency Use Authorization (read: Experimental) for children.

Prior to the ACIP vote on COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for the 2024-25 season, an Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) investigation into ACIP committee voting members, half of which were replaced leading up to the vote, revealed the following conflicts of interest:

As RFK Jr.’s shadow looms over the corruption of American health, the U.S. regulatory agency revolving door with the industries it purports to regulate is still alive and well.

From former CDC head Juile Gerberding sliding in as president of Merck’s vaccine division, to former FDA head Scott Gottlieb moving into Pfizer’s board of directors and now Patrizia Cavazzoni, former head of FDA’s top drug division joining Pfizer as chief medical officer – the system is broken and ACIP’s pause and the new executive order looked deeper into Federal Advisory Committees is a welcomed first step.