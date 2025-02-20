**UPDATE: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla booed during President Trump’s introduction is another data point of the culture shift against mRNA Covid vaccines.

FULL ARTICLE BELOW:

The Daily Mail is now the first reporting about a quasi-official move towards banning the mRNA Covid shots in America. Dr Jay Bhattacharya, RFK Jr., Del Bigtree, Dr Aseem Malhotra and Kash Patel all makes appearances in the Mail’s article framing those questioning the shot’s safety as conspiracy-minded. Yet is this “radical U-turn” really that controversial?

What the media is just now reporting is a painful concept many in the public have endured since the shot’s careless market approval years ago.

Also breaking the same day as the possible ban was the results of a shocking new study. Paul D. Thacker writes:

Spike protein produced by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines triggers the body’s immune response, and the FDA claimed in a 2023 Politifact fact check that vaccine spike protein is not toxic and does not linger in the body. However, Yale researchers report that some patients, who were never infected with COVID virus, were sick with post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) and had elevated levels of virus spike protein in their blood up to 709 days after vaccination.

From the very inception of the shot’s rushed emergency use authorization approval by the FDA, what the public, media, politicians, public health ‘experts’ and agency officials believed the shot could do, and what it was actually tested for, were galaxies apart.

In November of 2020, I was one of the first journalists to report the publicly available data ANY reporter could have found (ATTN: Piers Morgan, Chris Cuomo et al.) that the shot was never tested to stop transmission. Zero in authority questioned the wisdom of rushing a leaky (shedding) vaccine that doesn’t stop transmission into global arms during a raging pandemic.

Facts never interfered with the medical psyop as the media ran with the fake idea that the shot DID stop transmission. A deadly lie supported by zero evidence that persisted well into 2021.

[Army Colonel] Deborah Birx ran the first stage of the pandemic response like a military exercise. Keep the public locked down and in maximum psychological fear via media propaganda to await an EUA vaccine savior.

Yet even she didn’t believe the shot would stop transmission or infection as she now admits.

In support of a ban on this rushed, poorly thought-out, liability-free injectable mRNA tech are the following facts that we do know.

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System which collects suspected harms of the shot has accrued 38,398 deaths to date.

A recent review illustrates 8 studies which indicate

“…DNA contamination, reported across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, far exceeds the thresholds recommended by regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), typically set at <10 ng per clinical dose [45]. Moreover, DNA contamination levels below regulatory thresholds may still pose significant health risks.”

The paper’s authors Hulscher, Bowden, and McCullough, looking at the amassed data on the current issues with the shot, conclude:

We expect that calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase until a critical mass is reached, and the products are finally removed from the market. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, and widespread DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 vaccines have been sufficiently demonstrated.

Idaho and Montana have active bills to ban mRNA vaccines, while bans are reportly being considered in Tennessee, Iowa and Washington. Florida previously considered banning mRNA vaccines.

CREDIT: Daily Mail

With the new MAHA commission breathing down the neck of rooting out ineffective health, medical and agricultural interventions under every stone in America, the momentum now building rapidly to pull the Covid shot from the market at the federal level may be an idea whose time has come.

With President Trump previously holding Operation Warp Speed’s vaccine development as a crowning achievement, will a new perspective informed by his advisors and handpicked agency leads prevail to move the idea of a ban into policy action?