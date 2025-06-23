Jefferey Jaxen on Substack

Jefferey Jaxen on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Jun 23

"Regardless of how it turns out, the best say over vaccine policy in the U.S., or any other country in the world, is done by the parents for their children and the individual in the adult case." Unfortunately, most parents and adults are overly swayed by what their Pharma-captured trusted "doctors" have to say about vaccination. This is what the anti-ACIP movement

is counting on - swaying the insurance companies and doctors to keep funding and giving the poisons. They hope that people will keep lining up as lambs to the slaughter. Regrettably, many will, if they succeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jefferey Jaxen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture