‘A once-obscure federal committee is now at the center of a political firestorm’ -Forbes

Meeting this week is the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). It was on June 9th that HHS, under the direction of RFK Jr., retired the entire 17 member ACIP committee over conflicts of interest.

“The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies…ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., June 9th

This week’s meeting will mark a historic page turn as the first with a fresh new deck of voting members including the likes of Dr. Robert Malone, Great Barrington Declaration co-author Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D. and many others.

ACIP’s agenda starting Wednesday begins with a presentation (no vote) on the Covid shots, the evidence for their recommendations, their effectiveness and a ‘safety update.’ Many have eyes on this committee opening to see if the CDC and its advisors will signal any deviation from past anti-science rubber stamping of the shots.

The votes by the ACIP members will be on four items:

RSV vaccines- maternal/pediatric

RSV vaccines for children

Influenza vaccines

Thimerosal containing influenza vaccine recommendations

One can only hope we began to see active, sustained and scientific discussion around these four voting measures this time around.

The current RSV vaccines and monoclonal anti-body shots are not without incident. Moderna halted their mRNA vaccine development after evidence of disease enhancement in December of 2024 during their clinical trials. Meanwhile, the recent FDA approval of Merck’s RSV shot for infants showed concerning data appearing to also suggest disease enhancement in their completed trial.

The other, perhaps larger story running parallel is that of vaccine policy in the U.S. heading into uncharted territory.

Anyone watching ACIP’s approvals and recommendations, especially during the pandemic, couldn’t ignore how inept, complacent (and complicit?) their voting members were at putting the brakes on approvals of the experimental Covid shots for all age groups in perpetuity.

And as RFK Jr and other have pointed out, the conflicts of interest have permeated the CDC’s ‘independent’ committee for decades. The corporate media’s false, counter-narrative that RFK Jr’s move to retire ACIP members was an ‘attack on science’ is now being built out further as a NBC news headline states:

Try to keep up with the Orwellian doublespeak from the corporate media in concert with the ousted ‘expert’ guard gatekeeping The Science™.

ACIP has been long-conflicted with industry agendas. HHS moved to reorganize the committee with a fresh new set of experts that showed more integrity and independence in both thinking and action.

Now, the false narrative is that the new ACIP is conflicted and unscientific. By what measure?…No evidence provided. And the meeting hasn’t even happened yet to assess such a statement. A false assumption meant to build a bridge to the key new narrative corporate media wants the public to believe.

Only the same tired industry can bring back independence by forming outside groups to go against the U.S. government as NBC writes:

“…outside medical organizations and independent experts are looking for alternate sources of unbiased information and even considering forming a group of their own.”

Independent experts? Alternative sources of unbiased information? Do you see the messaging flip being attempted here?

The truth is that outside industry and trade groups, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical association and all the experts who once went to bat for Big Pharma’s liability-free injectable product lines are seeing their power center massively threatened.

Where once previously, those who spoke out against recommendations by the CDC, FDA and HHS were anti-science spreaders of mis, dis and mal information punishable by full-scale social media censorship and possible inclusion on a terror watchlist, now the very same behavior is championed by corporate media when done by industry interests.

In fact, NBC news gleefully reports:

“Michael Osterholm is launching the Vaccine Integrity Project at CIDRAP as a potential alternative to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices…if enough reputable public health groups come up with recommendations different from ACIP’s, Osterholm said those groups could sway insurance companies on which shots to cover.”

NBC continues:

“States are also taking action. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services defied the HHS declaration that the federal government would no longer recommend Covid shots for healthy children and pregnant women.”

An op-ed from New Jersey sees ‘health experts’ suggesting further state-level disruption of the current ACIP recommendation process by calling on legislators and state officials to amend communicable disease regulations to allow outside industry groups to be the guidance for vaccine policy in an effort to sidestep the U.S. government.

Calling of a splintered, state-level process where all can take part in vaccine recommendations may backfire on industry as many others will also come to the table to represent parents and informed consent allowing choice and more discussion around a traditionally closed-door topic of mandatory vaccination.

Regardless of how it turns out, the best say over vaccine policy in the U.S., or any other country in the world, is done by the parents for their children and the individual in the adult case.