Scientists are now warning a hostile alien craft could strike earth in months. Well, not all scientists, just one key one really.

Harvard University theoretical astrophysicist Avi Loeb’s new draft paper makes a few sweeping statements while Loeb, enjoying his newfound mainstream media attention, fills in the rest.

“This visitor came from interstellar space and it’s possible that it targeted the inner solar system for a technological reason.” -Avi Loeb during NewsNation 8/3/25

Before the UFO hype of recent years, a comet was a comet, a drone was a drone, and a balloon was a balloon. Now all get sensationally categorized as UAP’s for views, profit, fear and narrative control.

Despite decades of Hollywood pre-programming an alien invasion, physicists at top universities have largely stayed away from this topic and have never injected fear into the public when discussing astrophysics and cosmology.

Lets look at what Harvard has to say about what we used to call a comet.

In its draft paper’s first sentences, it states that the whole thing is “largely a pedagogical exercise” and again restates in its conclusion, “we strongly emphasize that this paper is largely a pedagogical exercise.”

Yet the paper starts out in its first statement to “hypothesize that this object could be technological, and possibly hostile.”

In other words, it’s just a thought experiment like we are all in a classroom. Now lets pretend hostile aliens are months away from our planet. Of all the ‘science’ and possibilities, Loeb decided to choose the alien threat narrative.

The same narrative that has been aggressively drilled into the public psyche for years.

Not a surprise.

In July 2021 Loeb received funding from private donors to co-found Harvard’s Galileo Project in search of ET tech. A venture he immediately stacked with lead intel figures who have been out front pushing the threat narrative.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF MODERN DISCLOSURE

Hillary Clinton was supposed to be the disclosure president. There was a plan and the prepositioning was clear and obvious…until she lost the 2016 election.

With a Democrat-led political rollout on hold, the threat narrative moved to the intel community who commissioned the 2017 NY Times article about glowing orbs in the sky.

“This was not investigative journalism…I handed them the evidence, introduced them to Lue Elizondo, gave them a stack of documents, arranged for them to meet and interview Harry Reid, and made a deal with them. They ran the story, which appeared on December 16 of 2017 on the front page.” -Chris Mellon of the Mellon Banking family and longtime intelligence agent serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence for the Clinton and Bush administrations

Less than a year after the 2017 Times piece was published Loeb broke hard, suddenly and without warning, from his career trajectory as an “establishment figure who had published hundreds of papers over three decades on traditional astronomical subjects” to follow the intel narrative lead in 2018 according the the NY Times.

After the purposely placed NY Times piece, an increasing progression of agency/military ‘whistleblowers’ have flooded the zone in an attempt to drive home an intelligence agency-run UFO threat narrative profiteering and migrating into positions of power along the way.

Those same key (former) intel agency operators populated Loeb’s Galileo Project.

Immediately getting airtime with top podcasters and hosts, (former) agency assists and their curated talking points enjoyed free reign against passive interviewers who allowed campfire-like story time and ‘trust me bro, I’m from the military’ talking points to replace facts, historical context and avoid pressing questions.

Biden’s cognitive issues excluded him from approaching disclosure and the shift trended towards Kamala Harris to do the work…until she lost in 2024.

The intel threat narrative community was in a pickle. After 6 years with little evidence, grainy videos and only mild political traction the science community needed to be enrolled.

THE HARVARD HAND-OFF

Harvard has been no stranger to the topic of life outside this planet. Professor John Mack famously did pioneering work in the 1990s on the topic until Harvard censored him in concert with coordinated media attacks until his untimely death years later.

The topic was forbidden from campus academics. Jeffrey Epstein arrived on the Harvard scene in the early 2000s with a sudden interest in advanced math and physics from the world’s top minds.

What’s the commonality between all the ‘independent’ intel whistleblowers’ and now Harvard’s Loeb? One takeaway message – Life outside of the planet exists, its hostile, and the government needs you to give it more power to protect you from it.

Loeb needed to make the UFO threat viable for the science community.

From the political, media and now scientific angles, ‘consensus’ is being pushed to buildout budgets and laws so government can enjoy more power and control over a subject they’re telling you is okay to wildly question after 70 plus years of viciously restricting it.

At the bottom of the threat narrative funnel are emergency powers. The yearly National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) budget has been the primary tool to expand government threat narrative operations and protocols.

Behind the giggles and eye rolls the UFO topic often receives when suggested in the mainstream are military teeth being legislatively sharpened.

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO was launched under the Biden administration in 2022 to fulfill a mandate in that year’s NDAA. AARO is now housed within the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense and investigates UFOs and other phenomena in the air, sea, and space.

2024’s NDAA amendment by Chuck Schumer attempted to give the federal government eminent domain over technologies and biological evidence of unknown origin that may be controlled by private persons. That amendment was rejected.

This year’s NDAA includes, among other points, Section 1555 requiring briefings of UAP intercepts by North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command – which together make up the entire military defense of ‘the homeland.’

This begins the official coordination of these channels and overarching defense sectors around alleged UAP threats.

INCEPTION OF A NEW PUBLIC CONTROL NARRATIVE?

The once slow-drip titration to acclimate the public consciousness towards an intelligence agency-run threat narrative has now entered deeper innings.

The Covid pandemic response sought an overlay of control on society using medicine and science, along with a healthy dose of psychological operations to scare the public into compliance, that we are still digging our way out of.

With another Trump win, presidential disclosure, a fear narrative and emergency powers didn’t have the ability to be achieved through the ballot box. And another Covid-like medical emergency would be rejected on its face.

Something vastly different is needed.

Being prepped in the background and written off as pop culture fluff by much of the public, the intel UFO threat narrative is beginning to extend its influence to the science community as Harvard and other large universities are now involved.

Different window dressing, same end goal – threat, fear, and power with a sizable cottage industry to profit off of on the way up while its operators hide behind a simple slogan – ‘America deserves the truth’….how patriotic.

Many of the same figures claiming to stand up for the people on UAP disclosure said nothing during the rights abuses, mandates and lockdowns during the pandemic. Some even promoted them.

After over 70 years of a covert war on the public, it’s doubtful ‘the truth’ will come from a government with an increasing budget dependent on militarization whose current course has been heavily directed by career intelligence officials.

Those who think this threat will come and go are wrong. As time goes by, the operation becomes more sophisticated while enrolling more people in government and media power positions.

To the below interviewer’s credit, she did ask about the NJ drones and Chinese weather balloons without referring to them as aliens or UAP’s.