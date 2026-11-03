Is America Implementing a Universal Basic Income Without Consent? The Trump Accounts have started a slippery slope of forced government financial ledgers with legislators eyeing moving the age to 40 years old.
UK government moves on social media ban and online passports for the virtual public square. Is America next?
Opening questions and comments from viewers
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I really appreciated your work for a long time. I really appreciate your invitation to participate. I don’t really have a burning question. I think the preparation for 90 days of no power is fear porn. I think the control system needs fear to stay in control. If UBI kicks in we will need coaches to help people not turn into couch potatoes. an accountability buddy system might be in order. I have two young adult children who have not yet figured out how to support themselves. It is very frustrating, and there is like a sense of relief, oh, I don’t have to worry about this. in that context, UBI is kind of a Godsend, even though in the long run it could be really, really bad. Also, with Elon stamping out millions of robots that can actually do stuff, we are going to have a lot of people with nothing to do. It’s hard to imagine how this is gonna turn out.
This isn’t really a question - I just wanted to thank you for talking about these Trump accounts since I was aghast when I saw the announcement and more so because no one was talking about what they really are: universal basic income. The idea of paying mothers not to work was another unbelievable moment as was Trump’s promise to pay everyone $5k to vote for republicans. UBI is pure socialism - and sadly, most people in this country are already either directly or indirectly living off government money printing. These Trump accounts are the final step to formalize the cradle to grave dream that Obama talked about. Alan Greenspan also talked about this concept in the 90’s as a way to juice the stock market.