U.S. officials are seeking details on a reported plague outbreak in Russia that has produced at least one laboratory worker death and local quarantines. Fog of war around the Ukraine conflict has limited confirmation, but current and former officials want to know whether the elevated response involved gain-of-function alteration of existing plague samples.

Documented work aerosolizing Ebola as evidenced from Senator Rand Paul email documents shows Fauci’s own diary notes describing animals given an Ebola vaccine showed more lung inflammation than unvaccinated animals after aerosol challenge, yet nearly all challenged animals died. Meanwhile, Fauci’s recorded concern centered on the idea that knowledge of the ordeal may fuel public doubt, not on the experiment itself. Public-health institutions have repeatedly treated vaccine hesitancy as the paramount risk, even when evidence of harm exists.