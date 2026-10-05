Jefferey Jaxen

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T Cell's avatar
T Cell
Oct 6

How many times has this been to be said? You cannot ‘Gain the Function’ of something you’ve never proven to exist! Show us the virus! not the poisoning…..

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Debbity's avatar
Debbity
Oct 6

Excellent episode, Jeffery!

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