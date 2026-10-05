U.S. officials are seeking details on a reported plague outbreak in Russia that has produced at least one laboratory worker death and local quarantines. Fog of war around the Ukraine conflict has limited confirmation, but current and former officials want to know whether the elevated response involved gain-of-function alteration of existing plague samples.
Documented work aerosolizing Ebola as evidenced from Senator Rand Paul email documents shows Fauci’s own diary notes describing animals given an Ebola vaccine showed more lung inflammation than unvaccinated animals after aerosol challenge, yet nearly all challenged animals died. Meanwhile, Fauci’s recorded concern centered on the idea that knowledge of the ordeal may fuel public doubt, not on the experiment itself. Public-health institutions have repeatedly treated vaccine hesitancy as the paramount risk, even when evidence of harm exists.
Simple, evidence-backed changes can improve attention, nervous-system balance, cognition, and longevity. Blocking internet on smartphones produced gains in sustained attention, mental health, and subjective well-being indicating that constant connection carries a functional cost.
An umbrella review of 31 studies found forest bathing—time in green space—acts as a multi-system regulator that improves cardiometabolic markers, shifts the autonomic nervous system toward parasympathetic “rest-and-digest” mode, boosts immune measures, and eases anxiety and depression. Separate studies links a sense of purpose or meaning in life to delayed dementia onset and lower mortality from cancer, circulatory, respiratory, digestive, and external causes.
Jefferey Jaxen on Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How many times has this been to be said? You cannot ‘Gain the Function’ of something you’ve never proven to exist! Show us the virus! not the poisoning…..
Excellent episode, Jeffery!