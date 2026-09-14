From Bill Gates and Barack Obama to Bernie Sanders, calls to regulate AI are growing louder. And then out of nowhere, an unknown AI insider suddenly had the ear of every major network, delivering a chilling message: AI could kill us all. Who put him in the spotlight—and why now? Jefferey follows the money and connections behind the escalating push to control AI’s future.



Then, the dollar’s shrinking purchasing power and warnings about currency debasement collide with socialism’s growing appeal amid an affordability crisis.



Plus, headlines blame climate change for catastrophic flooding in Tibet and Nepal. But development and infrastructure may have amplified the disaster, while new IPCC projections challenge decades of climate-apocalypse warnings.