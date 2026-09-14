From Bill Gates and Barack Obama to Bernie Sanders, calls to regulate AI are growing louder. And then out of nowhere, an unknown AI insider suddenly had the ear of every major network, delivering a chilling message: AI could kill us all. Who put him in the spotlight—and why now? Jefferey follows the money and connections behind the escalating push to control AI’s future.
Then, the dollar’s shrinking purchasing power and warnings about currency debasement collide with socialism’s growing appeal amid an affordability crisis.
Plus, headlines blame climate change for catastrophic flooding in Tibet and Nepal. But development and infrastructure may have amplified the disaster, while new IPCC projections challenge decades of climate-apocalypse warnings.
Jefferey Jaxen on Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We probably need to stop referring to these surveillance/control centers as AI Centers, we need a better name. It is interesting that China which we are told runs continuous surveillance on its population and controls their behavior, does this with a fraction of the AI power structure that is being planned in the US. China’s land mass is equivalent to the US. We are told China’s population is about 4 times that of the US. China has one data center to our 12. US annual expenditure for AI is greater than 8 times that of China. IMHO, something else is going on here. Presently, they already have the ability to spy on everything we do. I suspect much of the capital allotment for US AI is part of a larger wealth-transfer scheme.
I also suspect there is going to be a rug pull. All AI contracts have a force majeure clause which can be triggered by local permit opposition, permit delays, power grid and water constraints, high bandwidth memory shortage and other conditions. What is happening in the Middle East/West Asia has had a major impact on the essentials necessary to the installation and functioning of data centers: such as helium, sulfur (essential for mining metals), nitrogen, diesel and so many other things. Then you have the undersea cables and AI centers which are at risk of being targets. One could almost believe that these conditions were planned. Hundreds of Billions have been invested in AI by private companies. I suspect that all of this coordinated fear mongering is setting up a mechanism where the government will enforce not just greater regulatory oversight but perhaps even go so far as to prohibit the building of some of these centers based on national security threats. This will then be argued by the investors as regulatory taking or inverse condemnation as a justification for a public bail out.
The argument for building AI centers has used the same mechanism as in the past – competition against a threatening adversary. It works. In this case it is China. Look at the spending used for the Cold War against the Soviet Union and Communist China – which the international bankers funded and the military and technical industrial complexes assisted in its creation. I wonder if there were simulations conducted for AI data centers – as there was for 9/11 (Operation Dark Winter), Covid (Event 201) and so many other ones. As with those events we also have the predictive programming.