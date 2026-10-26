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Just sent to: media@childrenscolorado.org // 1-800-624-6553 // 720-777-0123
"Re: Children's Hospital of Colorado - Injects 18,000 Kids During Surgery...
Dear CHC Media Reps:
In the e-mail note below you will see the 3rd media outlet I've found that is covering the immoral, secret injection of C19 and other vaccinations by CHC surgery nurses into children under surgery anesthetic without their parents knowledge. I wonder how much extra those nurses got paid? And how they could do it at all, with what we now know about these injections. Were they psychopathic or just greedy?
I understand that CHC is a statewide network that sees thousands of kids who's parents haven't figured out what is going on yet, or are too poor to go elsewhere. I tried to reach someone on the phone to confirm this story and get details the reporting is leaving out. But I got stuck at the nurses call center.
In 1957, a woman named Eleanor McBean wrote a book about the history and practice of "vaccination" called The Poison Needle (e-copy attached) She cites adverse reactions from the Denver area, and the photos are horrific.
https://archive.org/details/the-poisoned-needle-eleanor-mc-bean/page/n1/mode/2up
The current scourge of "vaccination" comes from milk maids in the 1700's who got bacterial sores on their arms they called "cowpox." The milkmaids would scratch them open and put milk on the openings to heal them. Doctors found out about it and started doing the same thing to patients - only using diseases instead of milk. It's some really sad stuff. When you read Dr. Edward Jenner's responses to questions about safety in the 1700's, he sounds exactly like Anthony Fauci in 2021 (He took the Fifth under congressional subpoena how many times?)
And please take the time to learn about intergenerational vaccine damage. Damage we all have because our parents were injected with toxins... The studies of this phenomenon are starting to add up. I have: dimples, a late on-set stork mark, eye damage, ADHD, OCD, and the everpresent follate metabolism disruption that now affects 40 million Americans since 1943.
Vaccination hesitency, needs to become vaccine hostility - and FAST. Too many people are being badly harmed or killed. One of my best friends died from a flu shot. I've met two women here who suffer from the effects of GBS destroying their endocrine systems. Kids who find out the truth, especially if they've been harmed, are hating their parents for what they've done. Everyone who has ever been vaccinated, needs to do the targeted detoxes to get that crap out of their bodies. I've done it and continue to do it.
You might find this interview informative about what the self-assembling hydrogel in the C19 injection is doing:
08/2024 Computerized Thermography and Live Blood Analysis – Conversation with Felipe Reitz. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 29 https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/computerized-th **S. American engineer Felipe Reis who started taking thermal images of the clot like, self-assembling hydrogel bio-synthetic organisms (Origin: DARPA). He has written a $400 book (!) on the C19 injection. In the interview, they discussed how the C19 injection/contamination attacks the arterial system around the liver.
If you have any questions - just e-mail me. I have supporting documentation for every single thing I provide and I can connect you to the authors for a lot of it.
Wish you luck! I'm sure the lawsuits against CHC will be epic. I know I would sue the hell out of CHC if they did that to my kid."