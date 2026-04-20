Is media pre-positioning signaling a ramp-up to psychologically on-board the American public to accept a tick vaccine?

The NY Post ran with the recent headline Tick bites sending Americans to the ER at highest rate in nearly a decade: CDC writing:

“Tick bites are sending Americans to the emergency room at the highest rate in nearly a decade, according to new CDC data. During the second week of April, 71 out of every 100,000 emergency room visits were for tick bites — more than double the usual average of about 30 per 100,000, said the agency, which said this year’s numbers match data from 2017.”

The headlines have been made from this CDC data:

As a caveat, tick bites are common and usually treated at home so interpreting these CDC numbers can be difficult. Perhaps the biggest gain from the data is the media hype currently happening. And the feedback loop may actually be driving the whole process. Media hypes tick fear, more people are scared and go to the ER as their first instinct.

NOTE: [seeking care is advised if the tick was attached for over 36 hours or if you develop a bullseye rash. Saving and testing the tick for Lyme’s disease is also warranted.]

Federal agencies, along with the mainstream medical community, have lagged behind the growing tick-borne disease explosion. HHS secretary Kennedy has prioritzed federal focus and funds to assist in this area.

Meanwhile, NBC News is reporting on a new area of market share for Big Pharma:

Pfizer Lyme vaccine shows more than 70% efficacy but misses key statistical goal There hasn’t been an approved Lyme disease vaccine for more than 20 years, after GSK pulled its shot because of a lack of demand

In reality, Pfizer has just rebooted its Lyme vaccine linked to ‘Lyme-disease-like’ autoimmune disease arthritis and class action lawsuits.

The elephant in the room regarding ticks and the diseases they can transmit were recently compiled in a popular piece.

A comprehensive report by Dr. Robert Malone explains the following:

“…based on declassified government documents and previously suppressed scientific research has uncovered compelling evidence that U.S. biological weapons programs contributed to the emergence of Lyme disease, which now affects hundreds of thousands of Americans annually. The investigation reveals a pattern of concealment spanning six decades, including the systematic suppression of critical medical research and the release of nearly 300,000 radioactive ticks across Virginia to study how the disease-carrying insects would spread.”

Dr. Malone’s investigation regarding the possibility of lab-created ticks states the following:

The evidence suggests multiple possible scenarios:

Laboratory enhancement of natural pathogens (45% probability)

Laboratory accident with environmental establishment (25% probability)

Pure natural origin (25% probability)

Operational testing with civilian exposure (5% probability)

Only a 25% chances of natural origins!

Teasing out this line of research further, Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to a sugar molecule (galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose) found in most mammal meat and dairy products.

Triggered primarily by the bite of a lone star tick in the U.S., it causes delayed allergic reactions—such as hives, stomach issues, or anaphylaxis—3–6 hours after eating meat.

Politically, there is an attack on farmers across both the UK and European Union to ending farmers and shut down farms. Geopolitically, the Iran conflict energy (fuel & oil) and fertilizer crisis has added increasing pressure on the net zero push as the UK Fires document ‘absolute zero’ goal read:

“…commitment to zero emissions in 2050 requires that we refrain from eating beef and lamb.”

Governments are and have been socially programming and legislatively targeting several aspects of the human existence in the name of reaching net zero – often in counterintuitive ways.

Is it out of the question for the scientific class to be enrolled into this net zero quest?

Was the tick bioweapon platform altered to address the ‘climate change’ problem and to reach net zero?

Dr. S. Matthew Liao, a “bioethicist” affiliated with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the director of the Center for Bioethics at New York University (NYU made waves with this video:

While we all ponder these points, avoiding high-risk areas like tall grass, showering immediately after being outdoors, conducting daily tick checks, and washing clothes at high temperatures are simple ways to avoid tick disease exposure