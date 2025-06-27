Jefferey Jaxen on Substack

FlyingDad
6h

One of my former employers had hired Gottlieb as our “official medical advisor” during the pandemic. It was mostly a PR move to try and assure our passengers that we were “employing the latest and greatest” in limiting the spread of the dreaded COVID virus. How I hated seeing a member of the Board of Pfizer giving out any kind of advice and the media lapdogs all clapping like seals in approval. No one wanted to hear any questions about his obvious conflicts of interests and his soaring stock value which tripled or more at the time. I tried asking such questions during one of our interactive online company discussions. Somehow, my questions never made it on screen. This guy should be sued for malpractice by any and all who listened to him.

Mark Brody
8h

Beelzebub hath spoken.

