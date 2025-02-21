What was reported two weeks ago as a British government order requiring blanket capability to view fully encrypted material [worldwide], not merely assistance in cracking a specific account, and having no known precedent in major democracies is now official.

Reuters is now reporting the full capitulation:

"We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy," Apple stated in the article.

The recent Washington Post report, citing unnamed sources (whistleblowers), warned of this coming move and the requests by the UK government. In the article, it stated that the “Trump White House and intelligence officials declined to comment.”

The official move by Apple adds to the growing division along the line of free speech and open debate.

As countries like the UK, Germany, and other E.U. ‘allies’ of America are becoming the antithesis of respecting their citizen’s speech and privacy, the world is rapidly fragmenting into two opposing ideologies.

The U.S. appears to be leading a new First Amendment revival with the likes of Vice President JD Vance’s ongoing free speech world tour.

America, by way of the recent commentary of VP Vance, has warned that countries not respecting free speech would be open to demotions in relation to trade and basic alliances moving forward.

Will the Trump administration and its advisors go all the way with this idea to snap misbehaving regimes back into line? The negotiation tool is there waiting to be wielded with ease.

UK PM Keir Starmer has already signaled his willingness to renegotiate online harm laws [social media safety Act] to avoid Trump tariffs as reported by The Telegraph.

