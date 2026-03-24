The failed story of safety science surrounding human radiofrequency radiation (RFR) [think cell phones, wi-fi and smart meters] exposure limits allowed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) goes like this:

“In the late-1990s, the FCC and ICNIRP adopted radiofrequency radiation (RFR) exposure limits to protect the public and workers from adverse effects of RFR. These limits were based on results from behavioral studies conducted in the 1980s involving 40–60-minute exposures in 5 monkeys and 8 rats, and then applying arbitrary safety factors to an apparent threshold specific absorption rate (SAR) of 4W/kg.”

A comprehensive scientific review titled Scientific Evidence Invalidates Health Assumptions Underlying the FCC and ICNIRP Exposure Limits reveals that adverse effects occur well below this threshold.

Documented harms include non-thermal induction of reactive oxygen species, DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, carcinogenicity, sperm damage, neurological effects, and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Multiple human studies have also found statistically significant links between RFR exposure and increased rates of brain and thyroid cancer.

Despite these red flags, the FCC declined to update limits when 5G rolled out in 2019, declaring no new restrictions were needed. Wi-Fi routers, cell phones and smart meters continue to emit RFR under outdated guidelines based on outdated animal trials.

The MAHA Report, created by executive order, identified Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) exposure as demonstrating the need for continued studies to better understand its contribution to the cumulative load of multiple exposures to the impact of children’s health.

The report stated:

“…due to the proliferation of cell phones, WiFi routers, cell towers, and wearables) Some studies have linked EMR exposure to reduced sperm counts and motility but not quality. The NIH’s National Toxicology Program identified “clear evidence” of DNA damage and increased cancer risk in rats.”

With President Trump having signed a memorandum 3 months ago to accelerate 6G deployment, America is racing toward the next generation of wireless technology without adequate safety testing.

The memo, titled Winning the 6G Race explicitly states that this technology will drive artificial intelligence, robotics, and even implantable devices. Headlines from tech magazines promise 6G connectivity beaming from orbiting satellites to power transportation, the Internet of Things (connecting everyday appliances like washers and dryers), mobile devices, and rural broadband.

Before saturating the planet with space-based 6G signals, rigorous safety studies are essential. In January, HHS Secretary Kennedy removed a webpage claiming cell phones pose no danger and announced plans to launch a fresh study on cell-phone radiation.

This marks a potential shift from decades of regulatory capture and complacency present in both vaccine and wireless regulation and policy.

Much like Big Pharma, the telecom industry’s influence in Washington cannot be overstated. According to OpenSecrets data, lobbying expenditures reached $598 million in 2024 and climbed to $665 million in 2025—figures that surged ahead of the 5G rollout and spiked again during the pandemic, likely in anticipation of 6G.

A Harvard Ethics Committee report titled Captured Agency: How the Federal Communications Commission Is Dominated by the Industries It Presumably Regulates paints a damning picture of the FCC with limitless access for moneyed interests to shape policy at the expense of public health, safety, privacy, and consumer wallets. “Direct lobbying by industry is just one of many worms in a rotting apple,” the report states; as consumer protections have been overlooked or sacrificed.

While the American public waits for federal action within a now-questionable Trump administration with evidence of subversive posture towards MAHA actions, states are moving forward.

States have begun restricting cell-phone use in schools with a variety of parameters while only four states remain without measures.

These steps represent a grassroots push for protection where federal policy has failed.

The coming months will test whether Trump’s business-driven push for 6G supremacy can coexist with RFK Jr.’s demand for independent research and an update to the long-overdue and outdated federal safety standards for RFR.

While the president sees 6G as America’s ticket to global tech dominance, Kennedy and a growing numbers of scientists insist safety must come first. With billions already spent on lobbying and trillions potentially at stake in the 6G economy, the public deserves more than 1980s-era monkey studies to protect its health.

We’ve been down this road before as we’ve seen not a single childhood vaccine given to babies and children was licensed based on a placebo-controlled clinical trial. Many of which also have shockingly short safety observation windows. Where informed consent is now a key pillar driving the social vaccine conversation, invisible RFR is much more precarious animal.

Meanwhile, the uses and effects of RFR is now being admitted to have duel use as a covert military weapon as conversation about Havana Syndrome and targeted individuals is hitting the mainstream media.

Independent, conflict-free research is not optional—it is urgent. Until then, the expansion of 6G risks repeating the same regulatory capture that has left Americans exposed to untested environmental toxins for decades.