With the election win of Trump at hand, today marks the official fall of corporate media influence.

A rare window of clarity was broadcast on CNN as their on-air contributor Scott Jennings told a stunned and silent panel of top CNN hosts, “This election is something of an indictment on the political information complex. The story that was portrayed was not true. We were just ignoring the fundamentals.”

However, Jennings was only talking about network election coverage. As many know, coverage has been ‘skewed’ on most major issues of note for years and even decades.

The fall of corporate media is an idea whose time has come. No amount of rearranging anchors, adjusting messaging or pandering to causes now that they are popular will regain public trust in their brand.

Corporate media arrogance throughout the failed COVID response was the inflection point, the tide shift in which society pulled away hard from the networks they only clung to during that time due to purposely induced societal trauma.

New media offered another window of reality that bent toward discovering truth, sometimes awkwardly, unscripted, often with little production quality compared to big networks, the contrast felt real and genuine. Often a little rough around the edges because it was comprised of real people from all walks of life with a loosely bound, unspoken direction of trailblazing curiosity.

The open media spaces of X, Rumble, Substack, and individual streaming on websites offered long format discussions that slowly, than rapidly replaced the narrative soundbites of old.

What few in the corporate network industries fully appreciated, because they really didn’t respect their audiences, is that viewers of new media were along for the ride. The audience was the prime mover centerpiece whose opinions and thoughts mattered. In fact, it was the audience that dictated the direction of new media and often became prime movers in the space.

With longer conversations aimed at seeking greater understanding and truths, audiences developed true discernment for information as they peeled away from the network abusers. Viewers and readers were greeted to new ideas and exciting possibilities to ignite the sparks of their own humanity and creatively.

Vital information to help better their lives. The public’s container for holding complex ideas grew, the public’s ability to do their own research, write, report all creativity exploded and the world changed.

The Trump election was in several ways historic and the roots of what he and others who joined him along the way, like RFK Jr., spoke to gave glimpses of long forgotten hope and greatness that dotted previous generations of America’s past as high points of what could be possible.

Presidents come and go but the dominant information complex has remained the same for most of our lives until this very moment. Their control is now over and with it, their ability to steer, influence, or push narratives has ended.

This next chapter of our future is largely unwritten and I believe a world where genuine curiosity towards truth in a free market media space of ideas and investigation ALL can take part in can change the world in ways we have yet to imagine.