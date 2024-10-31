Here we go. The final episode of The HighWire before election day on November 5 in America and I have the honor to host the entire show.

Having been a member of ‘new media’ since 2014, before it became new, I’ve been lucky and grateful to have a voice on subjects that I’ve been passionate about for the last decade. My archived articles tell the journey of an independent journalist covering a wide range of health, food, medical, and social topics, many of which are being supercharged into the mainstream presently.

The hope for a critical mass of the public to understand and take action to improve the lives of themselves and their families has never been closer to being achieved as it is now. At the same time, the aftermath left on the fabric of society from the failed COVID response has activated an awakening that appears impossible to stop. Those occupying global power positions, think Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and the like, have seen their public trust plummet and with it, the agendas they push are being rejected at scale. The future is unwritten.

People from all walks of society are populating social media outlets with a loose, unspoken agreement to reflexively reject all questionable corporate media narratives. Platforms like Rumble, X and others have allowed researchers to debunk false narratives in realtime with a potent counterpunch effect that corporate media has yet to adjust.

It is in this space and spirit that I take the helm to guest host this Thursday on The HighWire. Although it’s just one show, and this week will come and go, it is symbolic to me in many ways as it represents a high point in my trajectory as a journalist and a testament of the love and support I have received along the way from my wife, who has stood by me since the beginning, and my family.

I never considered during my career as a journalist that communicating information could improve or even save a life. It was just something, a duty, that needed to be done. Like a musician playing an instrument, I was just happy to do it.

With that said, as the cameras get ready to roll, I’m choosing to hit on key topics of importance that can have immediate impact to the right eyes and ears who can take the information and run with it to where it needs to go.

This is a short post today. A rare stream of consciousness and break from my normal writing and reporting which I have always strived to keep references to myself out so focus can be directed where it should be….on the information.