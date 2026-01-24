THIS MONDAY….I’lLL BE SPEAKING LIVE IN FLORIDA (ORLANDO AREA). Details and link for tickets below.



TALK FOCUS:

Take a deep dive into the censored stories & hidden dangers of modern medicine.



Veteran investigative journalist @realjeffereyjaxen covers some of the most important discoveries of his career culminating into our current space of rapid change in America’s health landscape.



Tune out the social media noise, cut through the corporate media spin and learn the techniques a journalist utilizes for understanding the present and future trends to better position yourself and your family for optimal health.



Hosted by Achieve Wellness

Use promo code AWFREE



LINK TO EVENT AND TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behind-the-headlines-tickets-1979803819519?aff=oddtdtcreator