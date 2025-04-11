The massive lift to turn around American health by removing the many barriers (read toxins and poisons) in our food, water, and health products at the federal level is underway. Although perhaps not as rapid as some would like, movement has begun with near-future targets being identified.

“By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures” -HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. during a presidential cabinet meeting, April 10, 2025

The bigger story is the accelerating moves happening at the state level to these ends. Like a nonstop conveyer belt of progress, protections in the form of legislation are being moved through hearings and stamped into law by governors around the country.

Utah was the first state to ban fluoride in their drinking water two weeks ago. Building on that momentum, RFK Jr has stated he is asking CDC to remove its recommendation for the dangerous chemical additive while also working closely with EPA head Lee Zeldin for a new scientific evaluation to “…inform agency decisions on the standard for fluoride under the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

Florida now follows Utah’s footsteps as their bill to ban fluoride has just moved to a Senate vote. Meanwhile, at the city and county level, mass citizen activation is driving the withdraw of the chemical out of water supplies at scale.

Although governors and mayors may try to veto health freedom legislation in last ditch efforts to keep a failed status quo, there are now quick reaction forces in play to ensure minimal success.

Take Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county, where Mayor Levine-Cava has threatened to veto the removal of fluoride. Both the state governor and surgeon general immediately countered the move in a unified message against the action.

The surge of activism at local levels rippling up through the states and finally to the federal level on the fluoride issue is proof of grass roots individuals and communities driving real change.

On the vaccine front, Minnesota has just launched legislation to ban mRNA shots making it the 11th state to do so showing the public appetite and the real science of harms are both increasing to squeeze this tech off the market.

Idaho’s recently passed Medical Freedom Act has activated sweeping protections for personal medical autonomy into law protecting its citizens against forced/mandated medical interventions as a condition of employment, education, or daily life.

The FDA’s Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) ‘self validation’ pathway has allowed Nearly 99 percent of food chemicals introduced since 2000 to be approved by the food and chemical industry, not the FDA according to an analysis by the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

On March 25th, West Virginia became the first in the nation to enact a sweeping ban on food dyes and two preservatives: butylated hydroxyanisole and propylparaben. According to the EWG, who is tracking state food chemical regulation in the U.S., 28 states have legislation seeking to ban dyes and chemicals in our food.

Governors in 24 states are advancing legislation to get sugary drinks off of SNAP program eligibility. RFK Jr wrote in his recent USA TODAY op-ed:

“We will encourage taxpayer dollars to go toward wholesome foods, such as whole milk, fruits, vegetables and meats. For this reason, we call on all governors to submit waivers to help promote access to these critical sources of nutrition, including waivers that can limit what can be purchased with food stamps, get healthy foods to rural communities and prioritize nutritional standards in school meals.”

The bankruptcy of consumer genetic testing company 23&Me and now its green light to shop around user’s personal data to the highest bidder has alerted the public and lawmakers to act.

Epoch Times reports:

"As of November 2024, 13 states have enacted laws regulating direct-to-consumer genetic testing and ensuring that consumers have the power to protect their DNA. They are: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming."

Just as important, and perhaps more so, states are understanding and moving to protect American’s genetic data from adversarial states.

"At least 11 states—Arizona, Utah, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kansas, Montana, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Rhode Island—introduced bills this spring to block China and other adversaries from gaining access to genetic data through sequencing equipment and software and to forbid DNA information from being stored overseas."

With the momentum also comes moves by industry players. Modeled after the liability protection given to vaccine manufactures for the harm their injectable products cause, a new slew of ‘failure-to-warn’ pesticide immunity bills are being introduced across America.

The bills would give agricultural manufacturers like Bayer, who was recently handed a $2.1B legal loss for another cancer case at the hands of their glyphosate-based RoundUp product, legal immunity. Bills were narrowly defeated in 2024 in Idaho, Missouri and Iowa.

Currently, 8 bills remain active in North Dakota, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Montana, Mississippi, Wyoming and one on Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s desk waiting for a signature or veto.

Overall, America is experiencing a sea change on many fronts. The surging chronic disease issues that have characterized the last several decades as a dark cloud hindering the trajectory of American lives is now getting much-needed attention. With sustained effort and a little luck, the fabric of the nation is being rewoven by prioritizing the health of future generations.