In the name of ‘science,’ a judge has ruled against further federal investigation and debate surrounding vaccine safety and those injured by the liability-free products…for the moment.

The Substack account Legal Glass breaks down what the ruling actually did:

“First, it invalidates the reconstituted ACIP committee. The court concludes that the newly appointed body is likely not “fairly balanced” under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), effectively nullifying the advisory group HHS assembled after removing prior members over conflict-of-interest concerns. Second, it voids all actions taken by that committee. Every vote and recommendation issued by the new ACIP is treated as legally ineffective. Third, it blocks the CDC Director’s January 2026 revisions to the childhood immunization schedule, which moved certain vaccines from “universal recommendation” to shared clinical decision-making (SCDM). That policy shift did not eliminate vaccines; it changed how recommendations are made, placing greater emphasis on individualized physician-patient decisions. Taken together, these rulings produce a clear result: no valid advisory body, no valid recommendations, and no ability for the agency to implement policy changes independently. Federal vaccine policy is not merely paused—it is frozen.”

In short, a judge with a questionable track record has just performed a hostile takeover of the federal policy nationwide to entrench the status quo in the face of reform.

Days before the ruling changed the battle space, something special was about to happen.

For the first time in memory, a federal advisory committee was about to develop an architecture to address the mounting vaccine injuries in America directly due to the coerced, mandated and hastily developed COVID shots.

React 19 a science-based nonprofit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine adverse events wrote the following on X in the wake of the Massachusetts ruling and subsequent cancellation of this week’s ACIP committee:

“For many in our community, this meeting represented a long-awaited opportunity. After more than five years of waiting, patients and families had prepared impact statements in hopes that the urgent need for clinical recognition, research, and care for those suffering from serious post-vaccination conditions would finally be discussed.



For those living with these conditions, this cancellation is deeply painful. It means more waiting, more uncertainty, and more time without the clinical guidance needed to help physicians recognize, diagnose, and treat patients who have been suffering for years. Our hearts are with every member of this community who had hoped their voice would finally be heard this week.”

Currently there is little hope for a proper remedy for those injured.

One of the final acts of the Biden administration before exiting was to extend the PREP Act until 2029 which funneled those injured by pandemic ‘countermeasures’ [vaccines] into a broken, blackhole known as the CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

The PREP Act also propped up a dying pharmacy industry as the business model of CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid was rapidly failing until the act magically added retail pharmacies, the pharmacists and pharmacy techs to the definition of “Covered Persons” who were immune from legal repercussions for administering vaccines.

Maximize injectable liability-free product distribution with no care for the harms caused.

This week’s ACIP was about to confront those harms.

A leaked report to ACIP members regarding COVID vaccine injury wrote:

“The US lacks an effective framework—supported by adequate pharmacovigilance and clinical infrastructure — to systematically recognize, diagnose, and longitudinally monitor chronic conditions arising post COVID-19 vaccination. The absence of diagnosis codes, diagnostic guidelines, awareness among healthcare providers, and appropriate pharmacovigilance surveillance systems have resulted in systematic under-recognition and under-reporting of post-acute-COVID-19-vaccination syndrome (PACVS).”

This week’s judicially-cancelled ACIP committee was the first opportunity for countless COVID vaccine-injured to get federal recognition and, with some hope, a proper diagnosis.

As it has stood for many years, one of the leading reasons why a petitioner who files in the CICP and their petition dismissed, is because of lack of proper diagnosis, lack of medical records to support their claim and failure to meet the standard of proof.

Of the 6,732 dismissals (as of March 1, 2026), nearly 3,900 or 58% of all dismissals are the result of petitioner not able to obtain medical records to support their claim nor a proper medical diagnosis.

Our government and the medical community has turned a blind eye on the COVID-19 vaccine injured.

They have been struggling to obtain a proper diagnosis, to seek proper medical care with a care plan. Without a medical diagnosis supported by injury definitions, medical practitioners and their patients often fail to obtain proper treatment via insurance coverage or disability payments.

Many of the injured that were forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by their employer have also faced additional denials by workers compensation. Many states do not recognize vaccine injury as a compensable workplace injury.

Many of the injured are forced into tax payer assistance programs such as Medicare/Medicaid or for long term disability, social securities disability.

For the first time since the beginning of COVID pandemic, our government was going to hear about the many injures suffered, to be recognized and to help develop care plans.

Judge Murphy temporarily took this away from the tens of thousands injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. Hopefully this is just a short delay. Yet delays is the only constant the vaccine injured have ever know.

The orthodox medical and scientific communities who are cheering the recent Massachusetts ruling to stay ACIP and CDC decisions (progress) over the past year are also the same who rail about the growing vaccine hesitancy.

Meanwhile, there is no debate that vaccine injury recognition and compensation for COVID shot harms, along with those caused by the childhood schedule, are broken.

Without those mechanisms working and fairly balanced, the public is rapidly becoming more hesitant withdrawing their consent to such a risky product line. This is fact.

Corporate media has been busy attempting to demoralize the MAHA base regarding its most staunch core.

Brownstone Institute founder Jeffrey Tucker wrote on X regarding the recent Massachusetts ruling:

It has not only reunified MAHA but unified MAGA/MAHA, by making the real enemy clear: the industrially backed juridical/administrative state.

A hornet’s nest has been kicked by the judicial branch. Polls from prior weeks were already showing that 68.5% of Republicans and 51.9% of Democrats want NCVIA’s vaccine maker liability shield removed.

And 68.9% of Republicans and 52.5% of Democrats want the COVID vaccine liability shield granted by the PREP Act removed. Another poll showed a resounding 73% average oppose the blanket immunity enjoyed by Big Pharma shot makers across all political spectrums.

The gig is up and The People want justice on many fronts.

An emergency appeal is now the likely next step in the Massachusetts ruling. If releif is granted, a removal of the stays would supercharge the vaccine safety and injury compensation movement already underway in America and therefore put MAHA’s influence back in the driver’s seat beyond just reforming the country’s nutritional space.

This fight is not over…not by a long shot.

ABOUT THE CO-AUTHOR

Wayne Rohde, author of 2 books on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program host of Right on Point podcast, and legal research fellow at IPAK-Edu.org

WAYNE’S SUBSTACK ACCOUNT