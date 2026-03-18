Jefferey Jaxen

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Connie Wehmeyer's avatar
Connie Wehmeyer
19h

It seems to be unconstitutional that the Judiciary arm of the government is able to control the work within the Executive branch. This has GOT to stop. All these idiotic lawsuits are wasting time and taxpayer money. Of course, the goal is to slow down the process of the much needed correction needed within the government. I’m sure all the communist countries are thrilled to see what a job the democrats and big pharma are doing to destroy our country.

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
21h

I don't know how judges are allowed to do this. It is evil and destructive to mankind especially to everyone suffering from the shots. Bioweapons. The ones doing this have forgotten who they will answer to some day and they've forgotten the power of the people.

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