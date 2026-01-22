For the public who understands the unique American health challenges HHS Secretary Kennedy is taking on, he and his leadership’s work in just one year has been historical.

Yet several key intersections of change that are pillars of Kennedy’s platform, which unified with President Trump upon taking office, appear to be held up due to interference from the United States Department of Justice.

Two long-fought legal battles were in the final innings of litigation when Trump, Kennedy, and the new DOJ took power in America. The first, over a decade of advocacy to end water fluoridation at the federal level representing the successful legal completion of an initial citizens petition.

Second, public accountability holding German biotech company Bayer responsible for the damage its cancer-causing, glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup has caused.

A February Executive Order by President Trump created the Make America Healthy Again Commission to build the prime strategy to eliminate childhood chronic disease. It’s seminal MAHA Report laid out that blueprint and agenda specifically naming the hazards and exposure to pesticides, herbicides and fluoride especially among infants and children, as a top concern.

ROLLING BACK WATER FLUORIDATION

In September 2024, a federal judge ruled that current fluoride levels in drinking water pose an “unreasonable risk” to children’s cognitive development. The court ordered the EPA to initiate a regulatory response to protect children from this neurotoxic additive to drinking water.

In July of this year, the DOJ stepped in to continue this battle by appealing the court ruling. If the appeal succeeds, it could overturn the requirement for any EPA action, blocking MAHA-driven reforms at the federal level.

The MAHA Report was also clear on water fluoridation stating:

Fluoride: an inorganic salt first added to water in 1945 to combat cavities. By 2022, over 60% of Americans—more than 70% of those on Community Water Systems—were consuming fluoridated water. A 2025 systematic review published in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzing 74 high quality studies, found a statistically significant association between exposure to fluoride above recommended levels and reduced IQ levels in children.

LIGHTS OUT FOR BAYER & ITS ROUNDUP WEEDKILLER

Bayer was on the ropes having lost billions in legal defeats in multiple states for harms caused by its glyphosate product causing the company’s stock price to plummet since its 2018 acquisition of Monsanto – a move the Wall Street Journal called one of the worst corporate deals in recent times.

With the most cited scientific study used by lawyers and regulators at the EPA to ‘prove’ glyphosate was safe for humans retracted last month, Bayer’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the legal bleed out looked like a long shot.

Then the DOJ’s Solicitor General stepped in and encouraged SCOTUS to take Bayer’s case – it recently accepted.

Why did the DOJ swoop in to defend Bayer and its harmful product when courts, and scientific journals through self-policing retractions, through natural momentum were automatically doing the heavy lifting for MAHA?

A third troubling data point causing MAHA finger-pointing at the DOJ comes from a recent interview where Senator Rand Paul spoke of the criminal referrals he’s filed to investigate Tony Fauci stating:

“I’ve been sending [criminal] referrals to the Trump justice department and I can’t seem to get them to do anything.”

The ordering at the DOJ for potential action against Fauci would first be a formal criminal investigation, then a Grand Jury review and potential indictment, filing of charges, and finally either an arrest or summons and initial court appearance.

Yet the DOJ has continued its Biden-era stance of ghosting Senator Paul’s criminal referral of Fauci.

Adding up these three anti-MAHA moves has Americans asking questions. Why is this happening? Who is to blame at the DOJ?

There appears to be little evidence of a smoking gun or an industry-corrupted individual responsible for this.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s criticism has reached a fever-pitch on her failure to take action on a number of non-MAHA related issues (massively important nonetheless) as recently summarized by radio host Glenn Beck.

With Bondi’s hands presumably full (or tied) on key cases of large political, institutional, and governmental implications for the country water fluoridation and a Bayer lawsuit seem like footnotes potentially being deferred to subordinates.

Both MAHA crossroad court case interventions by the DOJ were signed by key personal from the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) providing a further focus of the issue at hand.

(LEFT) Image of signatories from DOJ’s petition to the Supreme Court A WRIT OF in the Durnell vs. Monsanto case (RIGHT) Image of signatories of EPA & DOJ attorneys in the water fluoridation case

In general, DOJ’s institutional structure favors continuity in litigation with career staff driving day-to-day decisions. It’s possible this may be creating friction in the new administration pushing rapid MAHA changes or at the very least, there exists bureaucratic inertia slow to change in a highly compartmentalized DOJ.

Such bureaucratic inertia was undoubtedly set in motion from years and perhaps decades of industry-friendly positions from the ENRD with some attorneys having rotated through private firms representing big-business interests.

As the federal litigator, DOJ has the right to delay via extensions (fluoride) or intervene supportively (glyphosate), even if it counters executive priorities.

The current administration’s rapid health reforms can still accelerate at this point if Bondi or Solicitor General Sauer issue directives to withdraw their controversial anti-MAHA positions, but as of now, no such luck.

Of the two, the fluoride case (Food & Water Watch, Inc. v. EPA) presents the stronger opportunity for the DOJ to reverse course and withdraw its support.

This is primarily because the government (via EPA, represented by DOJ) is the appellant in an ongoing appeal to the 9th Circuit, where the procedural posture allows for a straightforward voluntary dismissal under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 42.

The key point in the appeal, filed in July 2025, challenges procedural and jurisdictional aspects of the district court’s September 2024 ruling rather than the primary finding that fluoridation poses an unreasonable risk to children’s IQ.

Withdrawing would let the order stand, enabling EPA to initiate rule-making to address (and potentially restrict or ban) fluoridation—a move that aligns with stated priorities in the current administration. A move that the EPA in its own press release announced its intention to “expeditiously review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water” in April of 2025.

As for both Bayer and Fauci’s legal fates, many are watching with great interest.