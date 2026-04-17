Baroness Hallett is the Chair of the UK’s COVID-19 Inquiry – an independent public investigation established to examine the country’s response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Module 4’ was just released today and it dealt primarily with those harmed by the rushed rollout of an experimental mRNA jab.

THE NEW INQUIRY ACKNOWLEDGED THE FOLLOWING:

“The current system of payment for those injured as a result of having a Covid-19 vaccine requires reform.”



“The Inquiry acknowledges the suffering of those for whom vaccines led to serious injury and death. It is imperative that a sufficiently supportive government scheme is in place to help the minority of people (and their loved ones) who suffer serious injury following vaccination.”



“The Inquiry recognises that some of the vaccine injured and bereaved sharing their experiences online felt stigmatised and ignored when their content was labelled as misinformation“



“The Inquiry was also told that, when the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, little was done to publicise the scheme and a significant number of those who had been injured or bereaved as a result of the vaccine were unaware of it.“



The inquiry’s overarching recommendation was the following:

“...reforming the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme as soon as possible, with an increase in the minimum payment awarded to those injured by a vaccine and a fairer system for determining payment.“

For many, these admissions are a welcomed surprise from slow-acting governments who have dragged their feet to recognize citizens harmed by products they mandated.

What wasn’t included in the UK inquiry was any mention of the violations of informed consent that occurred during the failed pandemic response. A particularly telling point especially in the UK where, in addition to the garden variety slights of lockdowns, forced vaccinations, blanket ‘do not resuscitate orders in care homes, the media openly boasted about the Army’s psychological warfare unit being deployed domestically on citizens.

The UK announcement now shamefully places the United States as the global outlier in recognizing and beginning the plan to develop better care and ultimate justice for the COVID-vaccine injured.

Most U.S. government officials and compliant corporate media outlets are still satisfied with calling the injured who question vaccines ‘anti-vaxxers’ and other divisive names to neutralize them and their rightful quest for help, the world is changing and America is beginning to look not as great on this vitally important subject.

The legal cancellation of the recent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) by a lawfare Massachusetts judge took away the opportunity for American COVID vaccine injured who were scheduled to testify at the federal meeting. Recognition was denied and shockingly, few politicians and media pundits cared.

For the first time in U.S. history, a dedicated ICD-10 diagnostic code specific to adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines is moving forward. React19 advanced the proposal at the March 17–18, 2026 ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee Meeting, and it has now entered a 60-day public comment period ending May 15, 2026.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENT HERE

Why An ICD-10 Code Matters

The ICD-10 code proposal aims to address a critical gap: currently, no specific ICD-10-CM code exists for adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination. This has led to widespread miscoding, under-recognition, and difficulty in tracking, researching, and treating these conditions. The proposed code would give clinicians, researchers, and public health officials a clear way to document these cases.

In a separate effort to petition the appropriate U.S. agencies seeking proper care, React19 petitioned the Social Security Administration’s Compassionate Allowances program only to be greeted with the following writes The Defender:

Last year, React19 and Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo asked the CAL program to include the 10 conditions. The CAL program is designed to fast-track disability benefits for people with severe illnesses that clearly meet SSA criteria. The program rejected all 10 requests within 48 hours. In response, React19 filed a FOIA request seeking documents and data that could shed light on the decision-making process behind the rejections.

The ‘help’ the U.S. government does offer the COVID-vaccine injured is in the form of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

The latest numbers from that program have just been released. Shamefully, less than 1% of injury claims have been compensated.

Meanwhile, the American public was recently greeted with the announcement by President Trump for his pick to lead the CDC’s vacant director position.

Reuters writes on Dr. Erica Schwartz:

“Schwartz, who served as Deputy Surgeon General during President Donald Trump’s first term, was directly involved in the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing national preparedness and public health coordination efforts.”

Schwartz was also instrumental in drafting mandatory vaccination policies for the U.S. Coast Guard according to her CV:

“As an expert in health care policy, she wrote the first-ever force health protection policies to include: the Pandemic Influenza Force Health Protection policy, the Anthrax and Smallpox Vaccination policies, the Quarantinable Communicable Disease policy, the Periodic Health Assessment policy, and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus policy.”

Those policies included the following penalties for non-vaccinatiors of the smallpox and anthrax vaccines:

“(5) Absent an exemption, military personnel who refuse to be vaccinated may be in violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) for failure to obey a lawful order or for being derelict in the performance of their duties.”

Reviews have been mixed on Trump’s CDC pick with many questioning the rationale in a MAHA administration looking for justice from mandatory vaccination and the injuries they have caused.