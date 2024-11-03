With only a few remaining days until election 2024 in America, many probably thought that ending water fluoridation wouldn’t have rocketed to the top health story in America. Yet here we are…

After decades of people from all walks of life alerting to the harms of chemical fluoride to the human body, judge Edward Chen’s ruling put a line in the sand for the EPA to treat it like the toxin it is. Yet Chen’s ruling only addressed lowering IQ in children…a horrible 'effect’ for one of the greatest public health achievements of all time.

The real story was all the OTHER harmful effects fluoride has on the human body at ANY age. This is where I wanted to go with Michael Connett, Esq. in our interview from last Thursday.

The interview is now at the center of the biggest health story in the country today thanks to this post on X by Robert F. Kennedy Jr which is nearing 17M views at the time of this writing:

In predictable fashion, the corporate media is frothing at the mouth attempting to regain narrative control on this topic. However, they continue to be comically last to know most have little to no trust in their reporting (see video below for more).

The legacy media’s gross miscalculation in seeing this story and RFK Jr’s post as an easy anti-Trump slam dunk in the final moments before the election is backfiring deliciously.

In the preparation for the interview, Michael and I both agreed that the public needed to urgently understand the long-known and robust science surrounding the harms of fluoride like increasing the risk for bone fractures (especially hip fractures in the elderly), increasing the risk of arthritis/osteoarthritis, a specific type of bone cancer risk, the possibility of thyroid issues, the possible link to fluoride and increases in Alzheimer’s and dementia-like conditions of the brain, dental fluorosis and so, so much more.

The other part of the story that the ‘experts’ defending water fluoridation in the 100s of corporate media hit piece articles that have appeared just today (Sunday) are the actual deposition admissions from top EPA, CDC and chemical regulation companies regarding fluoride…they are damning and we rolled them during our interview.

It’s no secret that Trump, if he becomes president, plans to let RFK Jr. ‘go wild on health,’ according to his own words. The country should expect more pearl clutching panic by legacy media and their dial-an-experts to defend their positions with constant appeals to authority as they lose grip on the science.

There’s still lots of runway left in 2024 and a laundry list of health topics and medical stories that deserve to break through into the public consciousness the way the harms of fluoride currently are. Which one will be next?