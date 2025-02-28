I set out last year to investigate the full depth of our mental health crisis to the best of my ability. I chronicle the story of the SSRI drug class from a top whistleblower. These failed pharmaceutical solutions were sold as a miracle drug but we now show the proof and data of their harms that were long hidden from the public.

I spoke at length with Dr. David Healy who is one of the world’s subject experts on SSRI drugs and the serotonin system. Dr. Healy is a former Secretary of the British Association for Psychopharmacology, and has authored more than 230 peer-reviewed articles, 300 other pieces, and 25 books including:

The Antidepressant Era

The Creation of Psychopharmacology

The Psychopharmacologists Volumes 1-3

Let Them Eat Prozac

Pharmageddon

….just to name a few.

One of my focal points in our interview was the real threat SSRI drugs have on increased suicide and homicide in those who take them along with other life-altering ‘side effects.’ Points which the corporate media, and often regulatory agencies, have continually downplayed and ignored.

Dr. Healy went from a pharmaceutical company insider to a whistleblower and also an expert witness in cases that involved SSRI drugs. Here is one of my exchanges with Dr. Healy during the documentary filming:

“So homicide happens and it's there in the clinical trials that the companies do, even in just trials done in teenagers. I was involved in a legal action against Pfizer. Their drug caused people to commit suicide. And, what I had asked to do was to get into their archives. So I get into the archives and there's stuff that I'm keen to see which just isn't there at all. There's millions of pages of paper, huge amounts of stuff which I should be able to locate and it just isn't there. Things that should have been there? I think a lot of the stuff that's really interesting is probably offshore.”

Dr. Healy authored several papers and research articles on the risks of SSRI’s and suicide. A 2005 paper published in the British Medical Journal titled The association between suicide attempts and SSRIs: A systematic review of 677 randomized controlled trials representing 85,470 participants concluded:

“We documented a more than twofold increase in the rate of suicide attempts in patients receiving SSRIs compared with placebo or therapeutic interventions other than tricyclic antidepressants. We documented a difference in absolute risk of 5.6 suicide attempts per 1000 patient years of SSRI exposure compared with placebo. Although small, the incremental risk remains an important population health issue because of the widespread use of SSRIs. Cumulative meta-analysis reinforces concern with the potential trend towards harm over the past several years (fig 2). It is unclear whether regulatory authorities were aware of this or not.”

So many other great medical professionals have dedicated their lives to shedding light on these issues. Dr. Peter Breggin, Prof. Peter C Gøtzsche, and so many more.



Contrasting the corruption and conflicts of interest throughout this documentary is a story of hope and healing. We dive into the amazing science and regenerative ability of the human brain to overcome some of the current challenges with a internationally renowned doctor and molecular geneticist.

In Part 2, to be released this Sunday, I take a deep dive into ancestral plant medicine and the hope it is offering. As many doctors flee the limited solutions offered by the current disease management paradigm of Western medicine, they are finding new hope in the promise of plant medicines. From moving through PTSD in veterans to life-changing experiences that now are backed by scientific rigor, plant medicines offer a new frontier for deep healing.

