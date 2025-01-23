TODAY: The major headlines and social media accounts are buzzing after Trump held his first press conference since taking office on the 20th to announce Stargate.

"Stargate is a new project designed to maintain the U.S. as the global leader in artificial intelligence. Backed by a $500 billion investment over four years, Stargate plans to build AI infrastructure across the U.S.” -Newsweek.

Standing alongside Trump were tech figures OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle chairman Larry Ellison.

The real headlines were made because of an impromptu mic-grab by Ellison in which he claimed one of the uses for this AI project would be to cure individual cancers using mRNA vaccines.

Ellison, who surpassed Bill Gates, is one of the richest men in the world and the tech entrepreneur who co-founded the software company Oracle. He stepped down as Oracle CEO in 2014 and is now its chief technology officer and executive chairman.

In 2020 as the Covid pandemic was ramping up, Ellison abruptly shut down the work of his charitable foundation to focus on “medical philanthropy.” With the blessings of President Trump during that time, Ellison pitched a program to supplement the CDC’s passive (long-broken) vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS) during the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

To address these data needs the CDC, in collaboration with Oracle, developed and implemented ‘V-Safe’, a smartphone-based program to track adverse reactions to the new mRNA shot – to presumably make sure the shots were safe.

Soon after, the non-profit Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) sued to get the full data sets from the V-Safe program the CDC purposely hid from the public. The results were shocking. Around 7.7% of people had to seek medical care after their first mRNA shot. Many reported needing multiple visits. The CDC hid this.

Meanwhile, in developing a program specifically designed to track adverse events to the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC-Oracle collaboration chose not to include a single one of the serious adverse reactions it specifically knew to be on the lookout for. We now know this from the data obtained by ICAN.

Instead of asking V-Safe participants whether they experienced any of the below-listed serious adverse events, the V-Safe system only asked about minor and generalized reactions such as “Chills,” “Headache,” “Fatigue or tiredness,” and “Vomiting.” Proving that ‘world-changing’ data systems are only as good, accurate and trustworthy as those who are designing and implementing them.

Back to Trump’s first press conference as the 47th President of the United States.

Before the cancer jab sales pitch, Ellison also made the claim that this new $500 billion AI Stargate will comb through electric health records to help doctors understand the conditions of their patients better than they currently can.

Interestingly in 2018, that same promise fueled the Ellison-backed startup Ronin focused on bringing data analytics to the study and treatment of cancer with a mission to improve cancer care by helping doctors and patients make better-informed decisions about treatment.

Ronin closed its doors just less than a year ago after it struggled to get paying customers and didn’t have the finances to continue operating.

Now onto Ellison’s magic cancer-curing mRNA shots. An interesting coincidence as just over a week ago, UK PM Keir Starmer released his government’s plan to buildout AI stating it will "mainline AI into the veins" of the UK.

The mRNA platform uses various vehicles such as lipid nano-particles (LNP) to encapsulate and deliver payloads, in theory, to its target. In the case of the COVID shot, it was the spike protein instructions. However, literature and studies, including a recent mouse study, using the most accurate and magnified view of LNP distribution, shows that the promise of the technology still isn’t perfected – despite being in the bodies of hundreds of millions of Americans.

After injection, the LNP ‘off-target’ inaccuracies include the spleen, liver, kidneys, brain, and heart. To which the authors conclude, “We demonstrate that intramuscularly injected LNPs carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA reach heart tissue, leading to proteome changes, suggesting immune activation and blood vessel damage.”

In addition to increased rates of heart damage from the COVID shots and their mRNA tech, there has been a massive increase in overall and fast-acting cancers.

Proper investigation of the pathology of these cancer mechanisms is still somewhat unknown because ‘officials’ refuse to acknowledge the problems and mount a serious ‘warp speed’ style quest for answers.

Many have called to pull the shots from the market and for a moratorium on mRNA LNP vaccine technology. Yet Ellison didn’t seem to get the memo on this dire situation.

Ellison’s failure to ‘read the room’ of the American public’s appetite for another mass mRNA vaccine program was instantly clear. Meanwhile, his AI dreams and all the data at his team’s fingertips still missed some red flashing lights.

AI presumably would be combing through already known medical material and scientific research to inform doctors on how to do their jobs better. Yet, as Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of The Lancet, writes,

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue…The apparent endemicity of bad research behavior is alarming. In their quest for telling a compelling story, scientists too often sculpt data to fit their preferred theory of the world.”

Richard Smith, who edited the British Medical Journal for more than a decade, said there was no evidence that peer review was a good method of detecting errors and claimed that “most of what is published in journals is just plain wrong or nonsense”. Smith went further to say “If peer review was a drug it would never get on the market because we have lots of evidence of its adverse effects and don’t have evidence of its benefit…It’s time to slaughter the sacred cow.”

AI is only as good as the data it can assimilate.

Before pushing a vaccine to stop cancer, perhaps Ellison should investigate if the current vaccines given to children and adults are causing cancer. It is a fact that most of the vaccines on the childhood schedule have not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential. In other words, they haven’t been tested to see if they cause cancer down the road in those who receive them.

Before a new Golden Age of medicine and science can be realized, the deep-rooted flaws and shortcomings of what the current paradigm is built on must be honestly investigated and understood.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Health and Human Services appointment hearing is set for Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 am.