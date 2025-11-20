The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its ‘Vaccine Safety’ page. Visitors to the site are now greeted with these statements:

The claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism. Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

Two distinctly separate claims with significant implications – the science is not settled and ‘health authorities’ have engaged in a decades-long cover up that includes government agencies.

Why have these changes been made. The CDC explains on the page:

Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim.

And just like that, decades of lies now have a chance of being accounted for and with some luck, truth and justice will come to this discussion.

The corporate media instantly jumped to defend the status quo against the CDC’s move with a slurry of defensive headlines.

The CDC comes clean further down their newly-updated page stating:

Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.

Translation: In the previous dark ages of medicine, preventing vaccine hesitancy > understanding the science.

Specifically, the CDC states:

Since [the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986] multiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine have examined the links between autism and vaccines. These reviews have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines, DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV, do not cause autism and hence the CDC was in violation of the DQA when it claimed, “vaccines do not cause autism.” CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.

Much of the public, especially since the failed Covid response, has been skeptical of public health’s sweeping statements. The simplistic ‘safe and effective’ narratives force-fed to the public for decades can no longer stand against an awaken and informed citizenry.

The long-failed CDC as an agency appears to be in the process of trying to rebuild the trust it gleefully squandered over the years.

Looking across the media landscape, which can correlate with public opinion, three distinct moods appear to be forming in response to the CDC’s new stance:

Relief, encouragement, and/or a small sense of justice from those who have done the research or experienced their child’s regression into autism after a vaccine. Total denial, as reflected by the corporate media and WHO, as they continue as if automated to falsely claim the science is and has been settled. For the first time they are fighting for their narrative from a defensive position without media and government cover and dominance. Simplistic, low IQ insults calling both the CDC and Kennedy’s moves within HHS akin to a ‘conspiracy theory’ or ‘anti-vax’.

What is clear is the MAHA movement and Kennedy’s time leading HHS is moving the needle towards truth. What amount of truth will ultimately solidify in a divided nation when it comes to health, science and medicine remains to be seen. Regardless, the current momentum is historic by any measure. With luck, enough hearts and minds will be forever changed so that after Kennedy’s tenure, America will never go back to the dark ages of medicine.