*UPDATE 4/1: The Kentucky Senate has overridden SB 199 and the bill has passed

Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a bill that would have blocked Kentuckians from suing pesticide companies for failing to warn of their products’ hazards.

The governor’s veto states:

“In a state that consistently has the highest rate of cancer diagnoses and deaths in the nation, the General Assembly now tries to slam the door shut on citizens' access to courts to seek damages from the makers of these pesticides if the product simply has the warning label approved by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. These labels do not warn consumers of the risks of using these pesticides, such as possible chronic disease risks like leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or other cancers and chronic diseases. They are not enough to allow corporations to escape legitimate lawsuits over their failure to warn.”

He continues:

“Tobacco products predominantly warn of the harms from consuming them. Yet Senate Bill 199 would allow dangerous pesticides to be sold without having labels warning of the risks of using them. It flies in the face of making America healthy.”

Similar legislation in at least a dozen other states failed to pass in the past three years as the idea of liability immunity from known harms caused by chemicals produced by foreign corporations is perhaps the most unAmerican thing voters can oppose.

The Kentucky House of Representatives can override a governor’s veto. Under the Kentucky Constitution, lawmakers need a simple majority (50% plus one) in both the House and the Senate to override a veto. This requires 51 votes in the 100-seat House and 20 votes in the 38-seat Senate.

A recent poll conducted by The Brownstone Institute and The Health Freedom Defense Fund on health freedom policy support by party affiliation shows overwhelming opposition to the Big Ag status quo of pesticides, GMO food and manufacturer liability exemptions for their harmful products.

Meanwhile, a federal bill is working its way through the legislative process as attorney Aaron Siri succinctly puts it:

H.R.7567 - Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 is being called a gift to Big Chemical as it would give sweeping liability immunity at the federal level. Are Congress and the White House listening to the will of The People on these issues coming into midterms?

The current Supreme Court decision, at the behest of Trump’s DOJ, to take up Bayer’s legal cause to overturn and end legal challenges across the country against its harmful products would also gain incredible momentum with the passage of the 2026 Farm Bill.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as MAHA’s spirit, alive and well before it was given a political acronym, appears to still be beating strong in American hearts and minds.