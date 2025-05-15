In a breaking exclusive, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine….according to people familiar with the matter of course.

Expected within the coming days…according to unnamed people WSJ writes:

The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for those groups around the same time it launches a new framework for approving vaccines, the people said.

As HHS secretary, Kennedy has the legal ability to change the CDC’s vaccine recommendations.

For many who have known the growing scientific body of multifaceted harms surrounding the Covid shots, this news is long overdue.

With an eventual removal of the recommendation, the U.S. government has taken the first step in a heavy lift to undo the societal and generational damage of the continued Covid vaccine program – to the extent such physical and emotional harm can be remedied.

The WSJ announcement comes on the heels of Kennedy signaling the administration will also require all new vaccines to be tested against a placebo. A simple change yet a revolutionary act within our broken medical system. And an idea that corporate media pathetically tried to frame as dangerous.

Why Requiring Placebo-Controlled Trials For New Vaccines Could Harm Americans was the reflexive headline from Forbes as their readership accelerated their departure.

When pressed on the vaccine-placebo issue while recently testifying before the Senate Health Committee, RFK Jr let it rip.

For those who have experienced harms from the Covid shots, the WSJ’s breaking story is bittersweet. Justice for this growing population is still being denied. The American Covid vaccine compensation system (the CICP) is broken and administratively abusive.

Stingy and paying out a mere pittance to those few who managed to jump through the required hoops and fought the bureaucratic red tap, their award was to get some of their medical bills paid for…maybe.

Kennedy has a plan to reform this compensation system in his hands….according to people familiar with the matter. Approaching 100 days on the job, the reform of the American health system is just getting underway.

Looking back at 2025 to date, the legacy vaccine paradigm, with all its faults, is clearly the hot button topic for policymakers and corporate media to pounce. Kennedy and his lieutenants at FDA and NIH get instant pushback when they speak out of turn or move those vaccine chess board pieces too aggressively.

Food dyes, poor quality baby formula, drug prices, and even water fluoridation, which have all needed desperate attention and revision, have received less pushback and sometimes bipartisan praise and support as they get their turn on the chopping block.

Vaccines are a different animal. One that is signaling a larger battle that we appear to be in the opening stages of.