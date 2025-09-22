“We want no mercury in the vaccine. We want no aluminum in the vaccine.”

These were the words of President Trump during his opening statement when releasing the scientific findings learned to date regarding autism.

It’s been just over seven months since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn into office as secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services. His promise, the executive order of President Trump and the mandate of the American people was to investigate and end the chronic disease epidemic.

No greater flashing red warning light exists than the autism epidemic. From 1 in 150 children in the year 2000 to 1 in 12.5 (2022’s latest numbers from California monitoring), something has been taking generations of American’s offline from their true potential.

The first two identified causes now in the crosshairs are acetaminophen (Tylenol) and folate deficiency per the White House press conference.

The medical community, in collusion with public health officials, have long-pointed to a ‘blame-the-victim’ approach saying it was just children with unlucky genetics – a nod to eugenics musings and insulting to families looking for answers.

Speaking on genetics as the cause, HHS Secretary Kennedy stated:

“That would be like looking at the genetic drivers of lung cancer without looking at cigarettes.”

What was once only known and accepted by a portion of the public who had done their own research is now becoming common knowledge of the American public.

The new report, the first of many, now gives an official starting point to mobilize and entire new generation of investigators, armed with funding and government permission, to hopefully slow this epidemic rise of autism.

“One area we are closely examining is vaccines. Some 40 to 70 percent of mothers who have children with autism believe their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations.” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In May of this year, the National Institutes of Health announced the $50M Autism Data Science Initiative (ADSI) to explore the possible contributors to the causes of autism.

NIH head Dr. Jay Bhattacharya announced an additional $50M towards the ADSI at today’s press conference.

Despite the talking points on Tylenol and folic acid communicated during the press conference by health agency heads, President Trump dedicated the bulk of his opening and closing statements to rail against vaccines foreshadowing near-future announcements by the MAHA commission.

With interagency priorities aligning, autism is now being viewed for what it most likely has been, an environmental cause(s) relentlessly attacking the most vulnerable children.

No longer will the environmental culprits be allowed to harm undetected and without recourse.

The new report, the first of many, is the ultimate symbol that forces attempting to neutralize investigation into the environmental causes of autism didn’t succeed in silencing the universal arc of justice.

For some a small step in the big picture of a multi-decade autism epidemic but a meaningful one.