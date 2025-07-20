Counterintuitive headlines are ringing throughout America:
Blackout crisis looms as Americans face full month of outages -Daily Mail
"Maximum Generation Alert" Declared On America's Largest Power Grid- Zerohedge
Regular rolling blackouts may become reality for Maryland’s energy grid -Baltimore Sun
How can this be?
We were told ‘green energy’ is the future. We were told that it was ‘sustainable.’ And we were told the science was settled to initiate a rapid societal switchover.
And this is where the investigation began.
Join me tonight for Part 2 of Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: The Rush To Green Energy
First. and foremost. This is tribal land. Second, we cannot sacrifice or environment to make billions for the mineral companies. A big perhaps if the mining companies would create a trust for say 60% of sales to bring the health of the land back to health, you might have some listeners.