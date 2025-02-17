An estimated 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness in the U.S.

95% of the America’s $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures is for people with chronic and mental health conditions.

A new U.S. executive order has demanded a better way forward for American health. The President’s Make American Healthy Again Commission led by Robert F. Kennedy jr. has been tasked to do just that…and fast.

In the order outlining the commission’s duties will be to:

“…assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs”

These classes of drugs have a lineage of harm and purposely hidden dangers in which the public has been assaulted with, often without their full knowledge and informed consent, often doing little to lead a path out of our current mental health crisis.

Even before the failed pandemic response supercharged mental health issues throughout many countries there were red flashing warning lights.

A year before the pandemic response, the 2019 State of Mental Health in America Report reported “alarming increases” in major depressive episodes in youth and adult suicidal ideation.

The report painted a picture of a country in crisis that was about to go over the cliff edge. The “…grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies…” and ‘devastating effects’ of lockdown policy on deteriorating mental health warned about by the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020 were callously ignored.

I set out last year to investigate the full depth of our mental health crisis to the best of my ability. I chronicle the story of the SSRI drug class from a top whistleblower. These failed pharmaceutical solutions were sold as a miracle drug but we now show the proof and data of their harms that were long hidden from the public.

Contrasting the corruption and conflicts of interest is a story of hope and healing. We dive into the amazing science and regenerative ability of the human brain to overcome some of the current challenges with a internationally renowned doctor and molecular geneticist.

And finally in Part 2, to be released in the coming weeks, I take a deep dive into ancestral plant medicine and the hope it is offering. As many doctors flee the limited solutions offered by the current disease management paradigm of Western medicine, they are finding new hope in the promise of plant medicines. From moving through PTSD in veterans to life-changing experiences that now are backed by scientific rigor, plant medicines offer a new frontier for deep healing.

