UPDATE 4/1: Romania is the latest country to officially declare a oil market crisis

From 15 days to slow the spread during the open rounds of the failed COVID pandemic, lockdowns were aggressively pushed globally without pause. Despite destroying economies, upending children’s development, and breaking up family units, governments ruthlessly beat people back into their houses with military psychological operations and in some cases, actual batons.

Before the 2025 election, an aggressive net zero push was in play to switch tracks from the successful COVID lockdown narrative into the ongoing push for arrest societal expansion under the guise of climate change.

The World Economic Forum wrote in 2020:

“As industrial output plummeted, and as cars disappeared from roads, and planes were grounded, people worldwide noticed a positive effect on their surroundings. The air was cleaner, there was less pollution, and nature began to restore the balance. Surely after experiencing this glimpse into a 1.5°C future we won’t go back to our carbon-intensive lifestyles?”

The WEF author called the ‘environmental’ boost achieved by COVID lockdowns a ‘silver lining.’

It’s now the end of March, the Trump administration is on the cusp of racing up the escalation ladder of an Iran conflict whose effects are rocketing through the global energy and fertilizer markets.

In short, Iran sees 20% of the world's oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz with one-third of the global seaborne fertilizer trade also passing through the Strait.



Meanwhile Russia, another major player in the global oil gas and fertilizer markets, has now prioritized their domestic resilience by banning gasoline exports from April 1 and stopping ammonium nitrate fertilizer exports (for which they control 40% of global ammonium nitrate trade).



China, another global competitor (and possible U.S. adversary depending on how one analyzes America’s relationship with the global superpower) has also banned exports of nitrogen-potassium fertilizer blends and certain phosphate varieties.

The country of over 1.4 billion people has also implemented a ban on refined oil product exports—including diesel, gasoline, and some aviation fuel—to prioritize domestic supply and ensure energy security.

The writing is now on the wall for a global energy slowdown (the net zero crowd’s dream scenario) and food supply disruption.

The Philippines appears to be the energy canary in the coal mine as they have now declared a state of national energy emergency “in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resulting imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country’s energy supply,” reads their executive order.

Newsweek writes:

“The Philippines is in particularly dire straits, with the Middle East accounting for roughly 95-98 percent of its oil imports. The U.S. treaty ally's fuel supply will dry up in just two months if the government doesn't secure enough backup supplies, Department of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said during a Tuesday panel, per the Philippine Inquirer.”

UK should brace for fuel rationing over Iran war crisis, former BP chief warns Starmer writes The Independent claiming a ‘significant shortfall of supply over the next two months.’

On April 16, 2020 the World Health Organization released its guidance, which kicked off widespread lockdowns, titled Considerations in adjusting public health and social measures in the context of COVID-19.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) just released its blueprint for global energy lockdowns mirroring the WHO’s initial call in 2020 – same ends, difference means.

From working from home, avoiding air travel, and drastically reducing personal car use the selected measures, shown below from the IEA’s report, would require sweeping changes to daily routines causing many online to deem this the beginning of ‘COVID 2.0 lockdowns.’

Besides the energy crunch, which is significant, the hit to the fertilizer markets already under strain from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war is now manifesting.

For many around the world, the planting season is upon us currently which is not an ideal time for a fertilizer crisis.

The United Nation’s World Food Programme’s most recent ‘Hunger Hotspots…early warnings on acute food insecurity’ report shows several African continent locations as highly vulnerable to food and economic shocks.

Current headlines in the U.S. now look like this:

North Texas farmers face severe drought conditions as pastures, crops struggle

Iran war hurts Minnesota farmers as fertilizer, fuel prices soar ahead of planting season

Mideast conflict’s latest consequence: Michigan farming

NC farmers feel strain from rising fertilizer costs and low supply amid Iran War

American farmers are now shifting their planting acres from corn to soybeans.

Fertilizer, fuel, ongoing global conflicts and trade disruptions have increased costs making it more expensive for farmers to grow corn and wheat. Soybeans require less fertilizer, making them a more affordable option.

Aside from politics one thing is for certain, the longer and deeper this conflict goes, the harder it will be for economies around the world to pull out of the energy and food insecurity spiral beginning to swirl in the distance.