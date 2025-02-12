It started with a promise in 2020 from a pharmaceutical industry whose public trust was low. Embarking on an experimental vaccine development process in full view of the world, the operation needed public buy-in…lip service is what the people received.

The actual pledge has since been removed from the internet by Moderna. One now has to search the archives for a copy of this failed, historical relic.

Five years later, here are the totals reported to the surveillance system VAERS, a system that was found to capture “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

Detractors will say VAERS is a passive system and there is no way to determine if every one of these numbers is related directly to the COVID shot. Regardless, if even a fraction of the 38,264 deaths are accurate, pulling the mRNA shot off the market is a must with strong historical precedent.

Below is a chart of the thresholds for other major drugs and vaccines before recalls were initiated.

SOURCE: Hulscher N, Bowden M T., McCullough P A.. Review: Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify as Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2025 Jan 28; v6.2019-2025

Meanwhile, multi-country increases in excess mortality coinciding strongly with the start of the COVID vaccination programs has been documented, demonstrated negative efficacy of the shots (meaning the vaccinated show a greater increase in infection rates over time), verified DNA contamination, and widespread, off-target distribution of the lipid nanoparticles with evidence of harm in the body all lend weight to the argument of a full ban on this injectable product class.

Montana is the first state to draft a bill [HB371] “prohibiting the administration of gene-based vaccines into humans”

Of note, Montana House Bill 418 introduced yesterday calls for a ban mRNA vaccines in Montana for animals.

During recent public comment and testimony of HB371 in Montana, Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith MD gave a concise and complete synopsis, in under five minutes, of why so many are now calling for mRNA vaccines to be banned.

Several other states are reportedly drafting similar bills.

A recent review of the available literature by researchers concluded:

“The FDA's criteria for a Class I recall have been far exceeded. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes.”

Under the PREP act, which Biden extended until 2029 as his parting shot before leaving office, manufacturers are insulated from lawsuits and legal actions. It is at the state level where the best chances are to accomplish a ban absent any sweeping move by RFK Jr. in his role as HHS lead.