Hospital prices have more than quadrupled since 2000 rising far faster than other health care costs and everyday expenses like housing and food according to a new KFF analysis.

Since 2000, prices for hospital services have quadrupled showing a 314% growth.

A large body of research ties much of this to consolidation: over 1,300 hospital mergers since 2000 have left many markets (communities) with highly concentrated health monopolies.

Horizontal mergers in concentrated markets have raised prices 6–65%, and hospital acquisitions of physician practices have raised prices 14% on average, with little or no evidence of quality improvements (and some studies showing declines, such as higher readmissions).

Historically, the proportion of independent hospitals has fallen dramatically. Independent hospitals declined from 90% of the market in 1970 to 32% in 2019. Similarly, a separate 2024 review of recent studies found that nearly 70% of U.S. hospitals are now system-affiliated.

My wife and I recently experienced first-hand the ground level consolidation of a local hospital in our area. I wrote about it HERE.

Those are the statistics, now what are the solutions?

Main policy solutions that have evidence behind them

Stronger antitrust enforcement

The FTC and DOJ can more aggressively challenge hospital mergers and vertical deals that reduce competition. Current enforcement is often reactive and limited by resources and legal standards. Site-neutral payments

Medicare and commercial payers should pay the same rate for the same service regardless of whether it is delivered in a hospital outpatient department, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), or physician office. Current payment differences create a strong incentive for hospitals to buy independent practices just to bill at higher “facility” rates. Expanding site-neutrality is projected to save tens to hundreds of billions over a decade and reduce the incentive for further consolidation. Repeal or sharply reform Certificate of Need (CON) laws

These state laws require government approval before building or expanding facilities. They were intended to control costs but primarily protect incumbents. Reviews of dozens of studies find that CON laws are associated with fewer hospitals, fewer ASCs (especially in rural areas), higher spending, and reduced access. States that have repealed or reformed them have generally seen more facilities open without clear evidence of worse outcomes. Reduce barriers to physician-owned hospitals and independent practices

The Affordable Care Act effectively banned most new physician-owned hospitals. Some research (and common sense) finds these hospitals can deliver care at lower cost with equal or better patient satisfaction and can limit further system consolidation in a market. Hospital groups strongly oppose lifting the ban logically. Supporting independent practices helps keep care more local is just common sense. Ban anti-competitive contracting practices and improve price transparency

Clauses that force insurers to include an entire health system (all-or-nothing) or restrict steering patients to lower-cost providers raise prices. Greater transparency can also help.

Can this produce more local and human-scale care?

Yes, in principle. Independent physician practices, community hospitals, and ASCs tend to be smaller, more local, and less bureaucratic than large systems. Competition gives patients and employers more options and pressures providers on both price and service. Models like direct primary care (where patients pay a monthly fee for primary care) or expanded use of ASCs for procedures already demonstrate lower-cost, more relationship-based alternatives in some markets.

In short, the evidence is strongest that more competition creates lower prices with quality at least not systematically worse. This should be unsurprising just as more speech creates greater public awareness, transparency and understanding compared to censorship.

Equalizing payment for the same service is the most direct way to push care toward being cheaper, more local, and less dominated by large hospital monopolies.

The other elephant in the room is the kind of care being given by hospitals. Outdated chemotherapy, conventional, symptom-focused care directed and dominated by Big Pharma, and a shunning of integrative medicine are all antiquated and in many cases, hazardous to optimal human functioning.

A radical and revolutionary shift is needed in healing. Many have come to that conclusion through the pain and trauma of interacting (or seeing a loved one interact) with the allopathic medical system.

A change in financial/insurance structures starting with the steps above alongside a sweeping reshuffle of cutting edge medical breakthroughs and common sense healing modalities can literally change the world. That’s my view at least.

Catch my new show THE DOWNLOAD this Monday at 8 pm EST