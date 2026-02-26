Polling is telling the story of a continually focused MAHA base still deeply dedicated to the issues that propelled Trump into the White House with Kennedy’s assistance.

Results of a recent National Survey saw ACIP’s reduction of mandated childhood vaccines met with positive approval:

Rising above it all, informed consent resonated with nearly 50% of respondents across all political spectrums when it came to giving families a choice in the vaccination decision. While an average of nearly 9% of respondents think and feel vaccines are unsafe.

Perhaps the biggest slam dunk, home run, closest to a sure thing in an uncertain political environment there is – the idea of removing vaccine manufacturer liability protections for product harms. A resounding 73% average oppose the blanket immunity enjoyed by Big Pharma shot makers across all political spectrums.

That American ideology and viewpoint also spills over into ending the PREP Act legal immunity for COVID vaccine manufacturers. A special class of legal protection with even fewer rights and abilities for COVID vaccine-injured Americans to seek compensation and justice.

Despite these polling numbers, it appears as the American political class approaches the midterms in this key election year, lobbyists have ceased upon the moment drive a wedge between the Trump administration and its MAHA-focused initiatives.

Politico recently wrote regarding Kennedy:

“Instead, the agriculture and pharmaceutical industries he’s long targeted are breathing a sigh of relief as the White House signals it’s reining in Kennedy’s attacks on their products and tasking him with touting healthy eating and President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut drug price deals. The latest evidence came Wednesday when Trump issued an executive order promoting the production of glyphosate, the herbicide Kennedy and his MAHA followers believe is a carcinogen. For Washington’s lobbyists, the move was an early glimpse of how midterm realities are forcing the administration to shift away from Kennedy’s anti-vaccine, anti-chemical plans.”

American’s are activated like never before to face chronic disease, its environmental causes and the product manufacturers who have hid behind legal immunity, settled science and regulatory capture to continue poisoning humanity.

The hearts and minds of the battle-hardened parents, families and communities to achieve justice for their children and overhaul American health is unwavering.

The midterm results will be an opening signal to America on which way the momentum will continue regarding the focus on ending chronic disease in the nation.

*Personal Note: I am excited to see that my friend and colleague Aaron Siri has launched his new podcast Informed with Aaron Siri. Please check it out if you haven’t already.