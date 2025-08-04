Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the 26th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025. Since then, he and his health agency heads have commenced the boldest and most sweeping public health moves, against both external and internal opposition, America has experienced.

After enduring years of authoritarian rule under the threat of an experimental needle, much of the public has been ready to exit the experimental Covid shot from the market entirely.

Epoch Times reports:

“A survey from the health care organization KFF found that 59 percent of respondents said they either will not or likely will not receive the booster dose. Around 37 percent said they would “definitely not” receive the shot, while 23 percent said they would “probably not get” the shot.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just Covid shots that are unpopular. New federal data shows parents are exiting their children from the one-size-fits all, poorly safety tested American vaccine schedule as childhood vaccination exemption rates have hit another all-time high.

Still oblivious and tone deaf to the loss of trust they’ve created over the decades and crescendoing during the failed Covid response, the rapidly shrinking public health combine is desperately flailing in their attempt to keep they’re once-dominate ‘safe. and effective’ narrative in place.

The Covid shot’s days appear to be numbered. In a recent interview, FDA head Dr. Marty Makary admitted the NIH “funded the lab that brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide” referring to the gain-of-function work that sparked the pandemic. The natural origin theory of the virus done. The world was hit with a manufactured bioweapon. Whether it was a lab leak or purposeful release matters little within the contexts of public health and healing at this point.

Dr. Makary was also asked if he thought the mRNA technology is safe. He replied:

“I think it can be. Safe is a relative term…” Shockingly, the CNBC news hosts then pivoted to asking the FDA head if there were studies looking at vaccine injury.

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) has called for an end to the mRNA shot’s recommendation:

“NVIC stated that FDA should not be recommending mRNA COVID-19 shots for anyone until adequate scientific evidence demonstrates safety and effectiveness for both the healthy and those who are elderly or chronically ill.”

One of NVIC’s points was the following:

“…failure to prove the mRNA and nanoparticle technology utilized by Pfizer and Moderna to manufacture COVID-19 shots was safe and effective before the biological was released for public use and failure to acknowledge subsequent published studies that have provided scientific evidence that mRNA COVID shots are causing injury and death”

On July 17th, now-former head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) denied a petition calling for the suspension of mRNA injections—despite evidence of regulatory failure, DNA contamination, and a surge in cancers among young people.

The denied petition also alerted to the synthetic DNA fragments (contamination) found in the final products far exceeding the safe limits.

Meanwhile, a new study in the journal Nature is mainstreaming more proof that SARS-COv-2 can awaken sleeping cancer cells. Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio and the Los Angeles Times Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong stated after seeing the study:

“My concern mounts with increasing evidence that COVID is a cancer inducing virus.”

As world-leading cancer researcher, Soon-Shiong recently expressed to Tucker Carlson his fears about the Covid shot.

How do we move forward from here? The first step would be to stop the continued harms, known and unknown, from the Covid shot. Fully pulling the recommendation would remove the public from the mRNA firing line.

As a side note, HHS Secretary Kennedy is currently being sued for pulling the Covid shot recommendation for healthy Americans – a bare minimum move that kicked the hornets next of industry and trade groups as they attempt to hold their market share.

The PREP Act was extended until 2029 by the outgoing Biden administration and former HHS head Xavier Becerra. The act extends liability protection for the Covid shots until 2029, after Trump’s presidency, and funnels those injured from the mRNA injection into the dead-end Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

The CICP is an insult to Americans harmed by the Covid shot. The number of denied injury petitions is growing at a much faster rate than compensated. Over 98% of all petitions are denied.

HHS Secretary Kennedy can end that emergency all together or he can end it for only Covid vaccines. He also has the ability to review every decision made by CICP and override them if necessary.

Stopping the harm is only step one. As Soon-Shiong and many other researchers have pointed out, the laundry list of harms from the shot must be met with a Manhattan Project-level effort to help clear the virus and the long-persistent spike protein from the Covid shots, restore down-regulated immune systems, remedy heart issues, further study and reverse the effects of DNA contamination, and the abundant amount of unknowns still being discovered.