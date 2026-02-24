Today, U.S. Rep Thomas Massie took to the House floor to confront Congress, put on notice conspirators working against ending chronic disease in children and to alert the American people of the true danger happening in Washington D.C.

Massie also sponsored the No Immunity For Glyphosate Act.

An explosive start to the week as Kennedy’s MAHA focus and administration face perhaps their most difficult challenge to date.

Last week Trump’s Executive Order deemed glyphosate-based herbicides as key to national security. The main points being that most of the farming chemicals are controlled by China, our geopolitical adversary. The EO called for American manufacturing of the chemical to secure domestic resilience.

The move and its nuance was lost on MAHA voters being seen as a betrayal of the movement that propelled Trump into office.

MAHA Action put out an explainer on their offical Substack page in hopes of clearing up some of the controversy stating:

This order does not mandate that farmers use glyphosate. It does not ban or restrict alternatives. It does not prevent states or the EPA from continuing to regulate glyphosate. It does not overturn any pending litigation.

MAHA Action went on to state:

We take President Trump at his word that this executive order is about national security and reducing dependence on China. We support that objective. Securing the supply chain for a chemical Americans are concerned about is only half the equation. Supply chain security and health security are not competing priorities. They are complementary ones. This administration has the opportunity to lead on both national security and the health of American families.

While Kennedy’s time at HHS has revolutionized many aspects of health and nutrition, the specter of corporate lobbyist can be seen around every corner from media attacks, coordinated political opposition and slowed timelines attempting to run the clock out of his tenure in American’s most powerful health position.

On the glyphosate issue at hand, the curtain appears to have been pulled back between Massie’s scorched earth lobbyist speech to Congress and U.S. Right To Know’s recent investigation finding the following:

"Our review of Bayer’s access in Washington found 16 key administration officials with ties to Bayer’s lobbying or legal network. Bayer and its lobbyists have access to people in power at the White House, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and even those in high level positions closest to Trump.



Bayer also has a formidable lobbying force in Washington, with 45 people registered to lobby for Bayer under the Lobbying Disclosure Act, and at least 13 outside lobby firms – seven of which are now among the highest-paid firms in D.C. More than 30 senior officials at lobby firms retained by Bayer have direct ties to Trump, having worked in one or both of his administrations or political campaigns."

As more information and calmer heads prevail regarding last week’s glyphosate move by the Trump administration, the hard-fought path forward is clear. Lobbyists have swarmed D.C., like they always have done.

What is different this time is their sense of rabid urgency fighting and clawing with endless funding to keep their way of life and business alive. Kennedy represents a new way, a harbinger of the final chapter on corporate poisoning, medical mandates and pharmaceutical profit margins over the health of a nation.

The lobbyists know that giving Kennedy breathing room is an almost certain end to their way of doing business. With Trump calling the shots as Kennedy’s boss, the corporate power play was a logical move, threaten national security if their products cease to be.

Just like vaccine-makers in the 1980s as they jockeyed for product liability immunity, threaten to pull the whole program and paint a picture of armageddon to emotionally blackmail politicians into taking action in favor of their product lines.

The answer out of the glyphosate situation appears to be multi-pronged. Continued legal action for product harms, EPA human health reevaluation on the chemical, labelling initiatives so consumers can vote with their dollars and incentives for farmers to innovate away from chemically poisoning their soil and the American People. Godspeed to each initiative…the clock is ticking