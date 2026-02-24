Jefferey Jaxen

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Positively Paying It Forward
Feb 24

Pulled into Home Depot within the last year to see RoundUp stacked to the ceiling.

I approached the Manager and asked why?

Response was that it doesn’t matter how dangerous the product, if the government tries to take it away, people will suddenly take interest and purchase it by the truck-loads.

Welcome to America.

If the government would only outlaw healthy food and dandelions, maybe this place would have a chance.

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Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
Feb 24

PS: If there weren’t lobbyists on every street corner of America’s governmental offices, there’d no longer be an industry for the suit and tie industry.

Oh, almost forgot, those who died of jaxcines, one needs a suit for the coffin and for the guest’s funeral attire.

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