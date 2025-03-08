Long Covid or Post Vaccination Syndrome? Why is the spike protein being found in the vaccinated after nearly 2 years?
We were told this was never supposed to be possible
With the NIH showing little concern to study long COVID despite pouring $1 billion into research, a new bombshell study on patients with a debilitating post-vaccination syndrome is showing elevated spike protein levels nearly 2 years after vaccination.
Moderna, Pfizer, and all corporate media outlets told us this could never happen. Below is my report where the discussion is about how this could happen and possible mechanisms as science and medicine grapples for answers.
It does appear there is no off switch - it is now in the genome. How horrifying for those people. I wondered from the very beginning - what shuts this manufacturing of the spike protein off? Great reporting - thank you.