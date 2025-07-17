AUSTIN, TX; Today I take the helm at The HighWire studios in Austin to deliver a jam-packed news show. Guests included investigative journalist Alex Newman speaking on the specific issues and dangers he sees inherent with the rapid buildout in artificial intelligence we are experiencing.

We also are filing a report directly from Kerr County Texas with team on the ground live, embedded with multiple disaster relief teams as the community begins to rebuild. Guests include Dr. Pete Chambers, Steve Slepcevic, and John Chase Taylor.

Finally, I speak with geoengineering and weather modification expert Jim Lee to determine if the anomalous Texas flood weather event had any signatures of modification.

We then cover news topics diving into Senator Ron Johnson’s recent hearing spotlighting those harmed by vaccines and the failures of the U.S. vaccine injury compensation program and the counter measures injury compensation program.

The internal struggles within America’s health regulatory agencies is on as the battle to thwart the people’s, and HHS secretary RFK Jr’s, vision to end childhood chronic disease is happening with attempts to end water fluoridation and retire Covid shots.

