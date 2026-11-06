Leading Pollster Mark Mitchell Say Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Demanded X Post Removal Critical of Pfizer

Ballard Partners represents major players in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. During recent political cycles, the firm experienced a massive surge in drugmaker contracts—growing its pharma lobbying revenue from $1.4 million in 2024 to nearly $6.7 million in 2025.

The firm's representation of Pfizer has drawn significant attention due to its highly connected leadership. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Attorney General Pam Bondi both previously worked as prominent lobbyists for Ballard Partners.

Wiles was a managing partner for Ballard Partners (having joined around 2011 and worked out of offices including Jacksonville and Washington, D.C., representing clients such as General Motors and energy/mining firms). Her background with the firm has previously drawn scrutiny and ethics discussions given her position in the White House.

Mitchell’s personal story conveyed in this clip is evidence that Wiles was using her White House position to continue protecting Pfizer.

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