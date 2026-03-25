An agreement has been reached in the largest free speech case in modern times regarding the federal government’s overreach during COVID, in collusion with Big Tech, to openly censor American speech.

The Parties have reached the conclusion to resolve the case by consent decree—as opposed to continuing costly and protracted litigation.

“Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Jill Hines, and Jim Hoft, joined by the States of Missouri and Louisiana, alleged…that federal government Defendants unlawfully pressured, coerced, induced, and encouraged major social media platforms to censor their posts about Covid-19, the Hunter Biden laptop report, and the 2020 Presidential election.”

Prima facie evidence to many Americans who lived through COVID and experienced the censorship, deplatforming and shadowbanning themselves directly.

However, as the case went forward waves of internal documents produced proved that indeed Biden Administration officials were regularly directing social media companies to curtail and censor American speech.

The ruling states:

“The Parties agree that modern technology does not alter the Government’s obligation to abide by the strictures of the First Amendment. The Parties also agree that government, politicians, media, academics, or anyone else applying labels such as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “malinformation” to speech does not render it constitutionally unprotected. See United States v. Alvarez, 567 U.S. 709, 718 (2012) (plurality op.) (“Absent from those few categories where the law allows content-based regulation of speech is any general exception to the First Amendment for false statements. This comports with the common understanding that some false statements are inevitable if there is to be an open and vigorous expression of views in public and private conversation, expression the First Amendment seeks to guarantee.”).”

Giving large assistance to the now-settled case was the the January 2025 Executive Order titled RESTORING FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND ENDING FEDERAL CENSORSHIP which stated in line with the legal complaint

“Under the guise of combatting “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation,” the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate. Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.”

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), on behalf of its clients Jill Hines and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty in the case, gave the following statements moments after yesterday’s legal victory:

“This case began with a suspicion, that blossomed into fact, that led to Congressional hearings and an Executive Order that government censorship of Americans’ social media posts should end. Freedom of speech has been powerfully preserved by our clients, past and present, who initiated this suit.”

— John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“The federal government’s social media censorship was the most massive suppression of speech in the nation’s history, it was profoundly important to resist it.”

— Philip Hamburger, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NCLA

Meanwhile, X posts have reverberated with a sense of finality from a dark time in American history.

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt wrote:

“This is the first real, operational restraint on the federal censorship machine. It locks in the First Amendment principle we fought for: modern technology doesn’t erase your rights, and government labels don’t strip speech of protection. The deep state just got checked.”

Meanwhile, Kevin McKernan, founder of Medical Genomics who has done pioneering work in exposing DNA contamination in the COVID vaccine supply wrote:

Hopefully this legal win serves as a desperately needed check on Big Tech censorship as America and the world move into increasingly uncertain times when open debate is needed most.