Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
Nov 26

It’s important to know that if a baby is born to a Hep-B positive mother, the baby is administered Hep-B antibodies directly. Injecting a baby with an injection of hepatitis-B antigens for the baby to make its own antibodies takes too long (several weeks), and the antibodies resulting from the injection are not nearly as robust as the Hep-B Immunoglobulins (IBIG) that can be immediately lifesaving. HBIG is a concentrated preparation of high-titer Hepatitis-B surface antibodies collected from human donors and has immediate neutralizing actions. The administration of an antigen on the first day of life to have the baby make its own antibodies is dangerous, takes too long, may not even work, and if it does work it is not long lasting. This first day of life procedure should be ended immediately.

Snork
Nov 25

Cassidy is basically on pharma

Payroll. He should

Wear their patches on his suit.

