“The least expensive energy is the energy that is not used.” -Ursula von der LeyenPresident of the European Commission

The effectively blockaded or severely disrupted Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20-30% of global oil and gas trade, is now being felt worldwide to one degree or another.

The resulting fuel shortages, soaring oil prices, and energy supply strains are prompting measures to cut commuting, reduce fuel demand, and conserve electricity in offices among other calls from governments and agencies.

Here’s a summary of the key governments that have specifically acted (as of early-to-mid April 2026):

Malaysia: The government ordered civil servants, ministry/agency staff, and state-linked company employees to work from home starting April 15, 2026, explicitly to save energy and lower costs amid the global fuel crisis.

Thailand: The prime minister urged the public and private sector to adopt WFH (or “work from anywhere”), and the government ordered civil servants to work from home for the duration of the crisis. Additional measures include carpooling, reduced air-conditioning use, and no elevators in offices.

Vietnam: The Ministry of Industry and Trade called on businesses and employers to let staff work from home to reduce travel and transportation fuel needs and support national energy security.

Pakistan: The government asked 50% of public staff to work from home on a rotating basis; the prime minister also recommended private businesses follow suit. Some local governments shifted to four-day workweeks to further cut commuting.

Egypt: Eligible (non-essential) public and private sector employees must work remotely on Sundays (the first day of the working week) starting April 1, 2026, for at least one month (with possible extension). This is part of broader fuel-saving rules, and the government is considering expanding to 1–2 WFH days per week.

Philippines: Government offices and local authorities moved to four-day workweeks to conserve energy and minimize commuting; officials were told to limit travel to essentials only. There have been pushes for a nationwide mandatory four-day week.

Sri Lanka: Introduced a four-day workweek in mid-March 2026 (Wednesday declared a holiday for most public institutions, schools, and universities) specifically to slash petrol use. Private sector institutions were invited to follow.

Broader/international calls:

Several governments are now trial-ballooning calls for coming energy lockdowns by saying they ‘may’ do them soon.

The European Commission (via its energy commissioner) explicitly urged EU citizens and member states to work from home where possible, drive less, fly less, and take other demand-reduction steps in response to the prolonged Gulf energy crisis.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) just released its blueprint for global energy lockdowns mirroring the WHO’s initial call in 2020 – same ends, difference means. From working from home, avoiding air travel, and drastically reducing personal car use the selected measures, shown below from the IEA’s report, would require sweeping changes to daily routines causing many online to deem this the beginning of ‘COVID 2.0 lockdowns.’

In the UK, the largest civil service union has demanded ‘work from home’ to offset higher living/fuel costs, though the government has not yet issued a formal mandate.

No major Western governments (e.g., US) or China have announced comparable mandates so far. The situation is evolving rapidly with the conflict.

Airlines are one of the corporate canaries in the energy coal mine. Their margins and business model took a near fatal hit after the failed COVID pandemic response namely lockdowns, social distancing and vaccine passport travel restrictions.

Across the board, airline carriers are now also flashing a warning light as Europe could run out of jet fuel in just six weeks warns the dead of International Energy Agency.