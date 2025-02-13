In just a short time, a post-COVID rebuke of all things governments overreached on have come home to roost. The installation of Trump and RFK Jr. are literal and symbolic fixtures now creating a beachhead to regain what was lost over the last five years in the name of a health emergency.

The Brownstone Institute’s recent article title says it all, The Most Dramatic Narrative Shift in Modern History writes founder Jeffrey Tucker.

"The Covid operation was an audacious global attempt to deploy all the power of government – in all the directions from and to which it flowed – in service of a goal never before attempted in history. To say that it failed is the understatement of the century. What it did was unleash fires of fury the world over, and whole legacy systems are in the process of burning down."

The quintessential, foundational aspects of a global awakening must claw back and firmly secure privacy and the right free speech in order to build towards breakaway speed out of the opening act we are still in. Such ideals are ancient in their pursuit by populations yearning to unfurl their God-given expansionary freedoms. Yet the modern-day digital threats now encroaching upon them from infinite angles are a new spin.

It was in 2023 that Brazilian courts peppered social media companies with a list of takedown orders to censor individual accounts. YouTube competitor Rumble refused to comply eventually removing their service from the entire country in order to avoid steep fines.

Rumble’s persistance and stubborn liberty to defend their content creators from overarching government censorship has paid off as the Brazilian courts have dropped their previous orders. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski took to X with this post:

The White House has announced they will now have an official channel on Rumble.

Another flashpoint happened last year as unchecked migration and the consequences on local populations spilled over during local UK riots stemming from an incident. Many were arrested and some jailed for their online posts and conversations proving the first test cases for the hotly despised Online Safety Act.

Many warned during its inception that the act would undermine freedom of expression and information as well as the right to privacy. A breaking story now has the attention of both the American and British public alike.

Now it appears, the threat of Trump tariffs has PM Keir Starmer beginning to quiver.

The article states:

“A source close to the topic has suggested that Trump’s friendship with major tech executives could strengthen his stance on free speech policies in other countries. Another source said the UK social media laws were viewed as “Orwellian” in the US. They said: “To many people that are currently in power, they feel the United Kingdom has become a dystopian, Orwellian place where people have to keep silent about things that aren’t fashionable.” “The administration hate it [Online Safety Act]. Congress has been saying that [it is a concern] ever since it was enacted. Those in the administration are saying the exact same thing.”

The Telegraph reported that No10 may be willing to renegotiate elements of the law in order to reach an agreement if the U.S. raises issues.

Yet all is not well in the global efforts to restore free speech, privacy and push back government encroachment. The Washington Post reports the following:

The UK’s order is demanding open access to encrypted accounts WORLDWIDE. WaPo writes:

“The British government’s undisclosed order, issued last month, requires blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not merely assistance in cracking a specific account, and has no known precedent in major democracies.”

Meanwhile, the Australian people are embroiled in their own struggle against their government with changes to their new Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024 which include mandatory minimum sentences and the ability to be jailed for so-called “reckless speech.”

The law places the onus on the government to determine the intention of your words in the criminal prosecution.

Law Council of Australia president Juliana Warner stated:

“Mandatory sentencing laws are arbitrary and limit the individual’s right to a fair trial by preventing judges from imposing a just penalty based on the unique circumstances of each offence and offender,”

Thoughts inspire language. Language influences culture. Since governments can’t control our thoughts [yet], and their the ability of powerful interests to shape culture is waining, the clear center target is to narrow acceptable language.

The rights of individuals, their speech and their privacy, are currently in a global flux. While this basic liberty version of musical chairs plays out across countries, it appears the high water mark of crushing authoritarian edicts during the pandemic years are in the process of being beaten back into the darkness from which they emerged.