First Regenerative Agriculture Presidential Executive Order Ever As EPA Approves 3 New 'Forever Chemical' Herbicides

President Trump has signed an executive order advancing regenerative agriculture to strengthen American farm resilience. This marks the first time any presidential administration has formally endorsed regenerative practices as a path away from synthetic crop chemicals like glyphosate.

The order emphasizes soil health, lower input costs, and directs agencies to support research into the risks of cumulative chemical exposure.

However, the move is overshadowed by the EPA’s quiet approval of three new toxic “forever chemical” herbicides. These can now be sprayed directly on major food crops including wheat and citrus, often alongside glyphosate to fight resistant weeds. The Environmental Working Group condemned the fast-tracked approvals, noting they were issued without warnings to farmworkers or consumers.