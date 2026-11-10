Spoiler alert…Of course it does!

I was compelled to write this piece after a series of experiences. Recently my wife and I visited a local hospital which was part of a bigger health system in the area. The hospital was a staple in the region born out of the missionary work of Catholic nuns/religious sisters in the late 1800s.

Their local healthcare and charity work expanded exponentially.

To protect and formalize their Catholic institutional identity amidst rapidly changing modern healthcare regulations, the hospital/congregation duo incorporated in the 1980s.

This moved the hospital from an independently run community facility into a formalized, corporate Catholic healthcare system designed to explicitly advocate for public policies and clinical practices aligned with the Catholic faith.

Here’s where the story takes a modern and concerning twist. The Catholic hospital recently experienced a takeover by a multi-billion-dollar health system behemoth in the region giving it an unrivaled market position…a effective monopoly.

Large, multi-hospital networks wield near-total control over the market. 2025 industry data highlights that system-affiliated hospitals currently capture 97% of all hospital revenue and 94% of total bed capacity nationwide.

Growing, monopolistic hospital system control over American health isn’t new yet its increasing normalcy doesn’t make it less concerning.

Now back to my personal experience and the thing that concerned my wife and I recently. While at the (now-former) Catholic hospital, we noticed that we were there during the first few days of the new takeover.

We observed belts tightening, staff being squeezed and new computer system protocols being uploaded and taught to nurses and doctors. It was in the air everywhere you looked and impossible to ignore.

Everyone we encountered involved in patient care expressed discontent with the ‘new system’ they were now being forced to work under. More top down control, less autonomy for common sense patient care and more bureaucracy.

While in one of the rooms something was missing from the walls. Previously, and presumably since the inception of the mission, crosses hung above each bed in the hospital.

They were gone now. All of them.

Meanwhile the clocks on the walls and on the floor were an hour behind. Nobody bothered to change them for a week.

However, someone, or a group of someones, heading the billion-dollar acquisition found it so vital during the first 48 hours of the hospital takeover to mandate the crosses be removed. I wonder if that was put in writing?

There’s been a mission creep, a gradual incremental operation, where science and medicine has sought to replace religion, faith and the creator. It can be seen regularly within hospitals, in modern medical doctrine and in the scientific literature itself.

A new University of Minnesota press release is now boasting about creating a synthetic cell.

The research lead on the paper was quoted…What do you notice?

“We’ve replicated in chemistry what only used to be possible in biology: the complete set of behaviors of a cell. It proves that the most fundamental functions of life, like growth and replication, do not need a mysterious magical spark.”

Once again, “Do not need a mysterious magical spark.”

No mystery, no creator, no God and no faith. Just The Science™.

Catch my new show THE DOWNLOAD this Monday at 8 pm EST