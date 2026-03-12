Jefferey Jaxen

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Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
6d

I hope this will pave the way for further legal scrutiny of employer responsibilities in cases of vaccine mandates, including potential liabilities for vaccine-induced injuries.

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1 reply by Jefferey Jaxen
FlyingDad's avatar
FlyingDad
6d

The Wheels of Justice do turn slowly, but hopefully these brave souls and their sacrifices will make corporations less likely to be “government enforcers” should these issues arise again.

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