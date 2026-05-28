In a shocking exposé just published by Wired, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies—including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and the post-9/11 network of fusion centers—are sounding alarms over a burgeoning domestic threat: “anti-tech extremism.”

The reports, spanning more than 1,000 pages, frame growing public skepticism toward artificial intelligence and the explosive proliferation of data centers as a gateway to violence, protests, and sabotage.

Federal analysts warn of “paranoid views regarding AI” and local opposition to data-center construction in 42 states. According to the report, peaceful town-hall protests, environmental complaints about water and energy consumption, and videos highlighting community impacts are flagged as potential precursors to extremism.

Post-9/11 fusion centers, erected to monitor terrorist activities, now monitor American’s photography at civic meetings, Signal chats, and Discord servers as “suspicious activity” in what appears to be the latest chapter in the surveillance state’s relentless expansion

Journalist Glenn Greenwald’s reporting helped expose NSA’s warrantless bulk collection under the Patriot Act. He’s repeatedly highlighted the dangers of exactly this kind of mission creep. His recent sense to call for “more transparent and informed debates about where things are, where they're likely going, what protections are possible” is a steam valve to keep any reason for greater surveillance state powers off the table in the AI and data center debate.

Yet rather than engage these legitimate concerns, authorities are reclassifying them as ideological threats.