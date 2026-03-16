Seeing Sunday’s NY Times headline titled Confidential Report Calls for Sweeping Changes to Track Covid Vaccine Harms, a reflexive question flashed in the minds of even the most staunch defenders of legacy vaccine policy – Is the NY Times about to dismiss the Covid vaccine injured?

For those who don’t care to read the outlet’s reporting, here are what the author’s chose to add as closing words:

“The basis of supposed Covid vaccine injury syndrome is even less persuasive and thus even less directly relevant to vaccine policy…”

For experienced readers, seeing who the article’s lead author is should have caused pause immediately. When is comes to journalistic integrity, Apoorva Mandavilli is not who comes to mind.

In an October 6, 2021 NYT’s article titled A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now Mandavilli stated that 900,000 U.S. children have been hospitalized due to Covid. She was forced to correct the glaring error when the real number was found to be slightly more than 63,000.

In 2022 Mandavilli reported on the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation of Pfizer’s Covid shot for kids 5-11-years-old. NY Times initially reports, “Nearly 4,000 children aged 5 to 11 have died from a Covid-related condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome during the pandemic.”

Mandavilli was again forced to add a correction”

‘Died’….’diagnosed’ they’re just words right?

Her reputation began to spread as prominent scientific figures began to take note:

Now let’s set the record straight with ‘the paper of record’s’ current article on Covid vaccine injury and the upcoming ACIP meeting point-by-point.

The NY Times and its authors claim the whole premise of their article was based on the review of changes ‘ proposed in a confidential report obtained by The New York Times’. The report was published in the public domain at MD Reports on Substack on March 14th.

The NY Times’ opening paragraph attempts to frame the confidential report as unscientific by implying the suggested changes, within the greater 59-page report, to the federal Covid vaccine injury architecture was due to surveys writing:

”Citing a survey called “Killer Jab?,” which found that nearly one out of four Americans reported knowing someone who died from a Covid vaccine, a federal work group is calling for sweeping changes to how the medical establishment tracks and treats injuries from the shots.”

The authors exclude these relevant lines from the report beyond the survey results:

“growing evidence including extensive patient and clinician testimonials...

“CDC has identified as associated with COVID-19 vaccination, numerous clinical studies document cases of severe, disabling chronic syndromes.”

“The US lacks an effective framework – supported by adequate pharmacovigilance and clinical infrastructure to systematically recognize, diagnose, and longitudinally monitor chronic conditions arising post COVID-19 vaccination.

Nearly 700 million COVID shots given in the U.S. without an infrastructure to recognize, diagnose or compensate injuries. Kind of a big deal. One might even call it an urgent situation needing correction.

The authors attempt an appeal to a woefully untrusted and inaccurate authority argument by stating:

Most studies have not found widespread reports of deaths or severe side effects related to the shots.

Which studies?

And many studies have found widespread reports of deaths or severe side effects related to the shots. What about those?

And lets not forget the VAERS, a reporting system that, depending on the outcome desired in the moment by The Science™ is either a world-leading adverse event reporting system (when being discussed in past ACIP meetings) or a passive system whose are not meant to draw conclusions from (when COVID vaccine trends like this are presented):

The authors move to advance, defend and dismiss ground for The Science™ regarding DNA contamination within the COVID vaccines writing:

“…members of the Covid work group may present data to the panel purporting to show that the mRNA Covid vaccines are contaminated with fragments of DNA that can cause dangerous inflammatory reactions.”

Once again, the NY Times is missing the mounting evidence proving the opposite.

The authors write “Polls have found that Mr. Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism is unpopular, even among Republicans and others who support his Make America Healthy Again agenda.”

Polls also found the exact opposite. A recent poll commissioned by The Brownstone Institute and the Health Freedom Defense Fund found, among other highly relevant points, that 68.5% of Republicans and 51.9% of Democrats want NCVIA’s vaccine maker liability shield removed.

And 68.9% of Republicans and 52.5% of Democrats want the COVID vaccine liability shield granted by the PREP Act removed. Another poll showed a resounding 73% average oppose the blanket immunity enjoyed by Big Pharma shot makers across all political spectrums.

At the end of the day, the NY Times has lost credibility. They are a journalistic ghost of their former selves having expended their trust to unquestionably fall in line with corporate interests and biased political agendas. If they had to survive on their accuracy and track record like the rest of us, their doors would be shuttered within the week.

The reality is that a critical mass of American’s across all political and ideological lines have come together demanding justice and policy changes to allow accountability, care and social recognition of vaccine injury. As well as an end to Big Pharma’s free ride legal immunity from the harms its injectable products cause.

What may have fallen out of favor in D.C.’s elite circles because of the approaching midterms has been and is still a supercharged live wire cause among the American people.