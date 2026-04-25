Jefferey Jaxen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
Apr 25

Thank you for this fascinating summary, Jefferey!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferey Jaxen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture