Reuters has just reported:

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning a large study into potential connections between vaccines and autism, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters”

So far just unnamed sources…no official statement from the CDC.

Now for some context.

The CDC first entered the picture to conduct its own in-house study to determine if the timing of the MMR vaccine was associated with the increase of autism being seen in children in 2001.

The autism rate at the time was 1 in 150 children.

The findings of the CDC’s study was published in 2004 in the journal Pediatrics.

The study originally found that African American males under the age of 36 months who where given the MMR vaccine showed increase risks of autism.

That part never made it in the study.

Why?

It was in 2014 when a senior scientist within the CDC who coauthored the study came forward claiming he and his coauthors committed research fraud. He gave his whistleblowing documents and statement to many in congress.

Florida Congressman Bill Posey read from Dr. Thompson’s documents in the U.S. House of Representatives stating:

All the authors and I met and decided sometime between August and September 02 not to report any race-effects for the paper. Sometime soon after the meeting we decided to exclude reporting any race-effects. The co-authors scheduled a meeting to destroy documents related to the study. The remaining four coauthors all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we had and thought we should discard and put them in a huge garbage can.

I was just starting my journey as an independent journalist at the time and wrote this story in September of 2014:

Thompson never appeared publicly again to speak on his assertions and the CDC went silent and circled the wagons. The story all but died except for the independent media who carried it through.

That was the last time the CDC tried to truly ‘study’ the vaccine autism link. Their claims become bolder, louder. The science is settled on autism.

Fast forward to modern day.

They were legally challenged to produce the ‘robust’ science to show that vaccines don’t cause autism.

In response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Informed Consent Action Network in 2019, the CDC failed to produce scientific studies that back up its long-declared assertion that vaccines given to babies (<1 year) do not cause autism.

Now, President Trump and HHS head RFK Jr. regularly speak on the runaway autism epidemic and the need to find its cause(s). A welcomed narrative shift from the ‘settled science’ excuse that’s been crammed down the public’s throat for decades.

Recently, NIH appointee Jay Bhattacharya said during his hearing he would support a broad scientific agenda to get an answer to the autism epidemic.

Trump has also appointed former seven-term congressman Dr. David Weldon to lead the CDC – an early voice for true vaccine safety research into the autism question.

About that ‘new’ study the CDC is planning. While the public again waits for the agency to formally decide upon and announce the study protocol and observation window, other actions can be taken NOW.

The CDC’s vaccine safety data link (VSD) uses electronic health record data from 13 sites around the U.S. The data is sitting there in realtime ready to use. No need to even use any advanced artificial intelligence to sift through the data. The VSD is literally created to pinpoint vaccine safety issues and detect adverse events in near-real time.

A 2013 Institutes of Medicine report stated regarding a vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study comparing total health outcomes:

“It is possible to make this comparison through analyses of patient information contained in large databases such as VSD.”

An ICAN correspondence with HHS on vaccine safety in 2018 stated:

“As for the VSD, instead of being used to improve safety, it is used as a tool to silence vaccine critics and expand vaccine recommendations, even for uses not licensed by the FDA. First, the VSD was once maintained at HHS but when scientists began to access the VSD to conduct studies which revealed vaccine harm, HHS purposely moved the VSD to a health industry trade association starting in 2001 to avoid having the VSD data subject to FOIA, and to otherwise assure that only the scientists and studies it approves utilize the VSD.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s CDC lead appointee said this in 2002:

“The thing I continue to find extremely disturbing is the fact that the CDC still does not allow researchers access to the vaccine safety data…The best way to get answers on the vaccine safety data is to open it up and let objective scientists come in and look at it.” -Rep. Dave Weldon at the Vaccines & Autism House Government Reform Committee 2002

The moves to give priority to several key issues, from autism to vaccine safety, a focus on reversing chronic disease while advancing health and healing this early into the regulatory shakeup within American health agencies is encouraging. This is a grand pivot and hopefully one that rights the direction of our trajectory.